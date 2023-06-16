Janet Yellen dispels doubts, praises dollar’s indispensability

TL;DR Breakdown

Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury Secretary, recently addressed the U.S. Congress, asserting the supremacy and insurmountable role of the greenback in the world’s financial landscape.

Emphasizing the fundamental challenges any country, including major players like China, would face in attempting to circumvent the U.S. dollar, Yellen confidently proclaimed the enduring potency of the U.S.’s economic might.

Countries’ quest for dollar alternatives

In her address to the Financial Services Committee of the U.S. Congress on June 13, Yellen recognized the ongoing international quest to forge alternative reserve currencies capable of challenging the dominant greenback. She explained that this emerging trend should not come as a surprise.

The crux of these endeavors, as Yellen noted, lies in countries’ desire to evade the impacts of U.S. sanctions, an attempt at self-preservation amidst the United States’ known employment of the dollar as an economic instrument of foreign policy.

This acknowledgment comes against the backdrop of escalating calls for a global economic system that is less reliant on the dollar. Several nations, primarily from Asia and South America, have resolved to use their own currencies for trans-border transactions.

Moreover, nations, including those on the receiving end of U.S. sanctions, have shown support for a unified currency proposed by the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa).

The unparalleled role of the greenback

While conceding the undeniable efforts of countries to dethrone the U.S. dollar, Yellen underscored the unparalleled status that the greenback enjoys in the global financial ecosystem, highlighting the near-impossible task of overthrowing it.

She defended the greenback’s indispensable role in the world economy, attributing its stature to a number of factors unique to the U.S. “The dollar plays the role it does in the world financial system for very good reasons that no other country is able to replicate, including China,” stated Yellen. “And that is we have deep, liquid and open financial markets, a strong rule of law and an absence of capital controls that no country is able to replicate.”

Echoing her confidence in the dollar’s predominance, Yellen indicated that creating a mechanism to bypass the dollar would be a complex and challenging endeavor for any country.

Despite this, Yellen was candid in expressing her concern that Congress’s failure to increase the debt ceiling limit in a timely manner could tarnish the U.S.’s image as a nation that consistently meets its financial obligations on time.

The treasury secretary’s remarks not only confirm the status of the dollar as a major player in the world economy but also shed light on the strategic position the U.S. occupies in shaping global financial policy.

As such, Yellen’s assertions serve as a timely reminder of the far-reaching implications of U.S. monetary decisions, with effects reverberating throughout the world’s economic landscape.

