Xbox & FM24 Offer Gamers a Pro Gig

Xbox and Sega-owned game Football Manager 24 have joined forces to offer gamers a unique opportunity to enter the world of professional football. The “Everyday Tactician” campaign, produced by McCann London, has caught the attention of football enthusiasts and video game aficionados alike.

In a groundbreaking move, the National League club Bromley FC is set to recruit a tactician from the ranks of Football Manager 24 players. This lucky winner will secure a five-month paid role as a support performance tactician at the club, working closely with the first team manager and the head of performance analysis.

For many football fans, the dream of influencing the tactics and strategies of their favorite team has always been an elusive fantasy. However, the Everyday Tactician campaign is turning that dream into reality for one lucky individual. Xbox and Football Manager 24 have created a competition that promises the winner a unique professional football experience.

Football Manager 24 players must follow three straightforward steps to enter this unprecedented competition. Firstly, they need to achieve the ‘Championes’ Xbox achievement, signifying their mastery of the game by winning a domestic league title on either Xbox or PC.

Next, entrants must complete an application form, including a one-minute video detailing why they believe they are the perfect candidate for the role. Finally, shortlisted candidates will have the opportunity to impress Bromley FC staff during an interview process.

The prize at stake is nothing short of a football fan’s fantasy come true. The selected tactician will be awarded a paid five-month position as a support performance tactician at Bromley FC. This role will see them collaborating closely with the first team manager and the head of performance analysis.

Their responsibilities will include contributing to first-team analysis, pre-game preparations, matchday insights, and post-match assessments. They will have the chance to present detailed reports to the first-team manager, as well as provide valuable input on team selection, tactics, and scouting.

The journey of the Everyday Tactician

The journey of the Everyday Tactician will be documented for football fans and gaming enthusiasts to follow. Starting in January 2024 and continuing until the end of the season, regular updates will be shared online and on social media platforms.

These updates will be accessible through the official channels of Bromley FC, Football Manager, Xbox UK, and TNT Sports, the official broadcaster of the Vanarama National League.

In an exciting development, the Everyday Tactician’s journey will also be the subject of a three-part documentary set to air in 2024. This documentary will provide an intimate look into the life and experiences of the tactician as they immerse themselves in the world of professional football at Bromley FC.

The campaign and its impact

The “Everyday Tactician” campaign was officially launched on November 14th, following the release of Football Manager 24 on November 6th. Football Manager fans and gamers alike have until December 4th to enter this extraordinary competition.

A 40-second advertisement has been released online and across various social media platforms to promote the campaign.

The ad depicts a bewildered gamer being transported from his living room, seated in his gaming chair, onto the pitch, where Bromley FC players warmly welcome him. This creative and attention-grabbing promotion has generated significant buzz and interest in the campaign.