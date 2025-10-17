Nintendo targets 25M Switch 2 units by March 2026 in record console launch

Nintendo is betting big on its next-generation console, asking suppliers to roll out 25 million Switch 2 units by March 2026, according to Bloomberg.

The company started assembling the new hardware near the end of 2024 and wants to hit unprecedented first-year sales in gaming history. The move signals how far the Japanese giant is willing to go to dominate the console market again.

The plan depends on strong holiday demand and how fast shipments move through the first quarter of 2025. People involved in the manufacturing chain said the figure could still shift slightly depending on market performance.

But current expectations already blow past analysts’ forecasts of 17.6 million units for this fiscal year. Shipping partners expect around 20 million consoles sold by March 2025, with any leftover stock counted toward the following fiscal year.

Nintendo ramps up output and marketing to secure dominance

Shares of the Tokyo-listed company climbed 2.4% on Friday after the news spread. Over the past twelve months, the stock has surged more than 50%, boosted by early sales of the console that’s priced at $450.

Although the recent weeks have seen cooler investor sentiment, the company is still on track to post a 68% jump in quarterly revenue when it reports earnings next month. Many expect that the upcoming report will also include an upgrade to annual forecasts for the Switch 2.

Nintendo is throwing money at visibility too. Marketing expenses have more than doubled since the June launch, making sure demand stays red-hot. The production drive also shows that the company has learned from Sony Group Corp. and Microsoft Corp., whose console launches during the pandemic were wrecked by supply shortages and logistics bottlenecks.

By contrast, Nintendo front-loaded inventory to avoid the same trap and is keeping factories running at full speed.

A manufacturing executive close to the production line said, “There’s still a lot of people waiting to get their hands on one, even with maximum output.” Retailers in several regions are still struggling to keep shelves stocked, a sign that the company’s aggressive production schedule is justified.

U.S. sales soar as tariffs test pricing strategy

The U.S., Nintendo’s largest market, is leading the charge. Research firm Circana reports that Switch 2 sales are running 77% higher than the launch pace of the original 2017 Switch. Despite new U.S. import tariffs, the company has kept its console at the $450 price point, refusing to pass on the extra costs to customers. The strategy reflects its push to keep momentum through 2025.

The Switch 2 also has one key advantage: full compatibility with the entire Switch game library. That means players can bring their existing titles forward, giving the console a built-in software base from day one. This compatibility is expected to help sustain engagement and boost accessory and software sales across multiple markets.

Still, the plan carries some risk. A macroeconomic slowdown or shifts in consumer spending could trim demand later in the fiscal year. Yet, current data suggests the market is strong, with many consumers still unable to find units in stock. Some backlash has emerged around new game-key cards, but sales momentum hasn’t slowed.

Adding to the momentum, this month’s release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A is expected to trigger another round of buying pressure. With anticipation already building, analysts believe the game will serve as a major catalyst for Switch 2 sales worldwide.

For now, Nintendo is maintaining a steady rhythm; high production, consistent pricing, and massive marketing power. Every sign points to the company preparing for what could be its most successful console launch ever.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.