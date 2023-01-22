logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Voyager’s asset pricing to be determined by its UCC in March

Voyagers asset pricing to be determined by its UCC in March

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The Unsecured Creditors Committee of Voyager said that the valuation of the company’s crypto assets will be made somewhere during the first week of March.
  • As the fair market value of the bitcoin stored by the Voyager platform fluctuates, the committee said that the expected recovery amount for the creditor will change accordingly.
  • In an early January bankruptcy court settlement, Binance revealed its decision to buy Voyager’s assets.

The Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC) of the defunct crypto lending platform Voyager made an announcement saying that the estimated amount of the creditor’s recovery would increase or decrease depending on the value of the cryptocurrency that was held by the Voyager platform at the time of the bankruptcy filing.

This creditor will have a claim on Voyager in the vicinity of $20,000 in order to recover their money. According to the committee’s estimates, the expected rate of recovery for all creditors, including this particular client, would be 51% if the crypto values of Voyager were assessed as of December 18th.

If it were applied to this client, it would indicate that an anticipated recovery of $10,200 may be made (which is equal to 51% of the amount claimed).

On the other hand, the date for calculating the value of crypto assets on Voyager’s platform will be a date that is closer in time to the transaction Closing Date, which the committee anticipates would be in the early part of March 2023.

Estimated recoveries will be higher than 51% if the price of cryptocurrencies continues to grow after December 18 (as they have done up to this point).

Voyager getting bought by Binance?

The past year has been a difficult one for Voyager, as the company declared bankruptcy in July 2022 and sold its assets to FTX, only to see FTX file for bankruptcy a few short months later. Voyager’s year has been a disaster. Over 1.7 million people are now awaiting news on the future of their financial holdings.

BinanceUS made the announcement in a press statement that was published on December 19 that the firm would be buying the assets of Voyager Digital for $1.022 billion in a transaction that would be presented to the bankruptcy courts at the beginning of January.

Unfortunately, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has expressed very little opposition to the proposed transaction that would see BinanceUS purchase the assets of a crypto lender that has since gone out of business.

On January 4th, the SEC filed a limited objection, citing concerns about the lack of information surrounding BinanceUS’s ability to fund the purchase, the nature of the activities after the agreement, and the safety precautions to be implemented to safeguard client assets between and after the acquisition.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is an enthusiastic writer whose current area of interest is the blockchain sector. Whenever she is not reading or writing, you can find her tending to her plants in the garden. She strongly believes that crypto is going to transform the world for the better.

Related News

Hot Stories

Voyager's asset pricing to be determined by its UCC in March
22 January, 2023
2 mins read
Crypto in Switzerland did not falter despite tough year
21 January, 2023
2 mins read
U.S Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) lent billions to crypto banks amid surge in withdrawals
21 January, 2023
2 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH curve inflates to $1,654 as buying pressure kicks in
21 January, 2023
2 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: Can the bulls break past the $17.50 resistance level?
21 January, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Voyager's asset pricing to be determined by its UCC in March
22 January, 2023
2 mins read
U.S Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) lent billions to crypto banks amid surge in withdrawals
21 January, 2023
2 mins read
Will 2023 be like 2022 or a buying opportunity like 2020? 7 key takeaways from Arthur Hayes' newest blog
21 January, 2023
2 mins read
SBF faces $700 Million asset forfeiture on possible fraud conviction
21 January, 2023
2 mins read
Decentraland going down? Thanks to Genesis
21 January, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here