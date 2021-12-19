TL;DR Breakdown

UNI/USD is in an upward price trajectory, according to the Uniswap price analysis. For the second day in a row, the price has been rising. The cryptocurrency’s bullish momentum has aided it is gaining significant value, as the price was pulled from sinking even further. Resistance for UNI/USD is at $16; support unexpectedly, the Uniswap price analysis shows a bullish trend for UNI/USD.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart: Bulls to defend $14.9 support

The Uniswap price chart for one day indicates a price rise. UNI/USD is trading at $15.1 as of publication. Over the last 24 hours, the crypto pair has appreciated by $6.13 but has declined by 3.41 percent over the previous week. The trade volume has risen by 63 percent, and the market capitalization has increased by 6%. As a result, 0.44% of the market dominance is owing to an increase in market volume of 63% and a rise in market capitalization of 6%.

UNI/USD is now showing a more volatile trend, as the Bollinger bands are growing and covering more area, with the upper limit of the Bollinger bands established at $22. The lower band is positioned at $12, signifying UNI/USD’s support. The mean average (MA) forming at $17 shows resistance for UNI.

The RSI measures the speed and intensity of a market’s price swings and is presently in the lower half of its neutral zone at index 38. On a small upward slope, the indicator shows some modest buying activity.

Uniswap price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

Bears have responded to the bullish momentum of the previous several hours of yesterday’s session and the first hours of today’s session, as a steep price drop in the last four hours reveals that this was a robust bearish assault.

UNI/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The UNI/USD pair is stable and low-risk. The Bollinger bands maintain a tight tunnel shape, indicating that the price will not move significantly for the next hours. The upper band is at $15.5, which represents resistance for UNI, while the lower band is at $14, making an average of $14.8 per UNI unit. The average of the Bollinger bands indicates support for UNI/USD.

The neutral zone steep downward movement has an index of 53 for the RSI, suggesting that selling might take over if prices fall even more.) In addition, there is no volatility on the 4-hour chart because the Bollinger bands are maintaining a narrow tunnel form indicating limiting price movement swap wallet: UNI/USD is doing extremely well the Uniswap wallet, UNI/USD has surged by 3.12% in the last 24 hours. The average volume of trade for the last day is 30.53%, indicating no problems with liquidity or price swings in the market devoted to UNI/USD. Trading activity has reached 497638 units, and the number of wallets has increased by 0.96%. These indicators show that demand for UNI/USD is increasing accordingly.

Uniswap Price Analysis: Conclusion

The Uniswap wallet is still in good condition, with a surge of 3.12% in the past day. The Bollinger bands are stable, and the RSI is in the lower half of its neutral zone, indicating that UNI/USD might not be able to rise much higher. Nevertheless, demand for UNI/USD is increasing, as indicated by the increase in volume and number of wallets. The next resistance level is $16, while the support lies at $14.9.

