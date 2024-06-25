Former President Donald Trump could deliver speech at major Bitcoin Conference in July

Former US president Donald Trump is reportedly discussing with organizers of the Bitcoin Conference to speak at the upcoming convention. The event, scheduled for July 25 – 27, is considered one of the world’s biggest gatherings of Bitcoin advocates.

Meanwhile, Trump will not be the only politician taking the stage. Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also set to speak at the event. Additionally, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn will address the audience.

Trump courts pro-crypto voters

Market analysts said the Bitcoin Conference could provide a platform for Trump to solidify his advances toward pro-crypto voters. The Bitcoin Conference attracts thousands annually, with attendance peaking at 35,000 people in 2022.

The upcoming event could have the highest number of attendees due to the growing mainstream interest in cryptocurrency and its emergence as a significant political issue. This will allow Trump to outline his support for crypto and further discuss his plans for the emerging sector.

However, neither Trump nor the event organizers have confirmed his attendance or speaking role, but it would not be difficult for the presidential hopeful to secure a speaking slot. The conference organizer is Bitcoin Magazine, a media outlet whose CEO, David Bailey, plays a significant role in Trump’s campaign pro-crypto drive.

What will a Trump victory mean for crypto?

Several analysts have predicted that a Trump win in the 2024 presidential election could rally crypto prices. According to analysts at Bernstein, crypto could become the leading “Trump Trade” in this election cycle, as it offers various advantages for the Republican party. They wrote:

“The Republican side sees crypto not just as a vote bank but also a meaningful source of funding. If the election sentiment shifts more Republican, crypto would end up as the primary ‘Trump trade’ and hopes of a favorable regulatory regime would change the ‘use-case’ narrative around blockchains.”

However, some industry stakeholders have warned that Trump’s support for crypto might be an attempt to curry more votes, as he could change his stance after being elected. According to PolitiFact data, Trump only kept 23% of his campaign promises during his first term in office.

Considering this, investment firm TD Cowen said the best way to determine the future of crypto under the Trump administration would be to listen to what he says during the first presidential debate. Trump and Biden will face off in the first presidential debate for this election on June 27, and many expect crypto to be a significant topic of discussion at the event.