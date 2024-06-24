Crypto advocates boost Trump donations as ‘Stand With Crypto’ campaign gains momentum

Crypto advocates are increasingly backing Donald Trump in the US Presidential race in 2024. Meanwhile, the ‘Stand With Crypto’ campaign has gained momentum with over 1 million registered supporters.

Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed ‘crypto president’ could be benefitting from the campaign as the Stand With Crypto campaign has graded him ‘A.’

Ark Invest founder backs Trump for POTUS

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood noted at a conference in Las Vegas that she is backing former President Trump over President Biden as the US Election race heats up. She said,

“I am going to vote for the person who’s going to do the best job for our economy. I am a voter when it comes to economics, and on that basis, Trump.”

Wood’s statement comes soon after Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss – founders of the Gemini crypto exchange – cumulatively donated $2 million in Bitcoin towards Trump’s campaign. While the amount was reported reduced to meet the legal limits, Trump continues to be in crypto news.

TrumpCoin (DJT), a Solana-based meme coin, is witnessing a turbulent price action since its recent debut. The social media chatter alleged that the coin is backed by the former president before the rumors were debunked.

StandWithCrypto campaign supports pro-crypto leaders

Crypto-community backed #StandWithCrypto campaign supports Trump as a pro-crypto politician as the Republican candidate has supported crypto and criticized a Fed-led digital dollar for the US citizens.

The ‘Stand With Crypto’ campaign notes the importance of supporting pro-crypto candidates, urging its over 1 million crypto advocates to register to vote while calling for greater economic freedom.

Meanwhile, the November elections are expected to play a crucial role in determining the future of crypto regulations. In the presidential race, the campaign has tagged President Joe Biden with grade D, indicating a stance against crypto. In contrast, Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy, are graded A and seen as strong supporters of the crypto sector.

The Stand With Crypto campaign has urged CNN to add crypto to its debate agenda at the Presidential Debate on June 27th. Meanwhile, SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci sees Biden mellowing his anti-crypto stance ahead of the potential second term. “I have talked to many people on the Biden campaign…[he] will take a softening approach to crypto,” Scaramucci said in a podcast.

