Loading...

Donald Trump proudly calls himself crypto president

2 mins read
Donald Trump proudly calls himself crypto president

Contents
1. Crypto faces regulation challenges
2. Crypto industry supports Trump
Share link:

In this post:

  • Donald Trump declared himself the “crypto president” at a San Francisco fundraiser.
  • He criticized Democrats’ efforts to regulate the crypto industry.
  • His promise includes ending what he calls the “Biden-Gensler crusade against crypto.”

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, declared himself the “crypto president” at a fundraiser in San Francisco. The event, hosted by tech venture capitalists David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya, raised $12 million.

Also Read: Donald Trump Will Build a Crypto Army To Fight Joe Biden

The event was held at Sacks’ home in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood. Trump criticized the Democrats’ efforts to cripple the industry, reiterating that he sees crypto as an essential tool for America and is highly supportive of it.

Crypto faces regulation challenges

The crypto industry is increasingly influencing U.S. politicians as it battles regulatory scrutiny. The bankruptcies of major crypto firms in 2022 frightened investors and exposed widespread fraud and misconduct, leading to huge financial losses for millions. Despite these issues, Trump still claims to love the industry. Keep in mind, however, that he has not provided any specific policy details.

In 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to ensure the “responsible development of digital assets.” This led to reports urging regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to create guidelines addressing risks in the crypto industry.

Donald Trump proudly calls himself crypto president
President Joe Biden. Source: Reuters

The White House, under Biden, has expressed a willingness to work with Congress to develop a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson stated that the Biden administration supports innovation in digital assets while aiming to protect consumers from risks associated with new technologies. This position contrasts with Trump’s promise to halt what he calls the “Biden-Gensler crusade against crypto” if re-elected.

Crypto industry supports Trump

San Francisco, known for its liberal stance, had many venture capitalists and crypto investors show up to support Trump at the fundraiser. They cited Biden’s excessive regulation as a key reason. The fundraiser saw attendance from notable figures in the crypto industry, including executives from Coinbase and the Winklevoss twins, founders of Gemini.

David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya have been vocal about their crypto investments, particularly Bitcoin. The industry’s support for Trump comes despite recent turmoil in the market, such as the collapse of FTX and the Terra-Do Kwo debacle. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of stealing from customers and using the funds to donate over $100 million to U.S. political campaigns. And Do Kwon is in Montenegro awaiting his extradition to the U.S. or South Korea.

Also Read: Elon Musk Denies Crypto Talks With Trump

When Trump’s campaign announced it would accept cryptocurrency donations two weeks ago, it called it a stand against “socialistic government control” over U.S. financial markets. “Biden surrogate Elizabeth Warren said in an attack on cryptocurrency that she was building an ‘anti-crypto army’ to restrict Americans’ right to make their own financial choices,” said Trump.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Jai Hamid

Subjects tagged in this post: | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Sky Mavis image taken from its X account.
#News
2 mins read
8 mins ago

Sky Mavis recovers stolen assets worth $5.7 million

Binance tops Q2 2024 liquidity rankings among 43 exchanges
#News
2 mins read
2 hours ago

Binance tops Q2 2024 liquidity rankings among 43 exchanges

Korean
#News
2 mins read
4 hours ago

Seven out of 10 failed Korean crypto exchanges can’t repay investors: study

U.S. job growth exceeds expectations as unemployment rate soars
#News
2 mins read
4 hours ago

U.S. job growth exceeds expectations as unemployment rate soars

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan