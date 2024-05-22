Donald Trump Will Build a Crypto Army To Fight Joe Biden

Donald Trump is shaking up the political scene again, this time by announcing that his re-election campaign will accept cryptocurrency donations. This decision sharply contrasts current President Joe Biden’s somewhat anti-crypto stance. Trump’s campaign has promised to build a Bitcoin army to fight Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Cryptocurrencies are becoming key weapons in the upcoming election. Trump and Biden represent opposing views on digital assets, with Trump being the first major party nominee to embrace cryptocurrency for campaign donations. As the election approaches, cryptos are becoming increasingly important in political discussions in the United States.

Trump Makes Bold Move to Accept Crypto Donations

The crypto industry stands out for its potential impact on political discourse. With a presidential election coming, candidates are making their positions on crypto clear. Joe Biden has consistently opposed cryptocurrencies, but now he faces a campaign that has fully embraced them. Donald Trump and his team have vowed to use Bitcoin to challenge Biden during the election.

In a recent press release, Trump’s campaign referenced Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has claimed to be building an “anti-crypto army” to defeat the industry. In contrast, Trump’s campaign argues that Warren is trying to restrict Americans’ financial freedom. The press release stated:

Today, President Trump’s campaign has launched a fundraising page that allows any federally permissible donor to contribute using any cryptocurrency accepted through the Coinbase Commerce product.

Contribution limits and disclosure requirements for crypto donations will follow Federal Election Commission regulations. Trump’s campaign emphasized that this effort reflects his commitment to reducing government control over financial decisions and promoting innovation in financial technology.

Crypto Army Will Fight Anti-Crypto Army

Trump’s campaign has positioned this initiative as a fight for financial freedom against what they describe as Biden and Warren’s “socialistic government control.” They claim that accepting crypto donations is a way to counteract efforts to restrict financial choices.

Biden surrogate Elizabeth Warren wants to restrict Americans’ right to make their own financial choices. MAGA supporters, now with a new cryptocurrency option, will build a crypto army moving the campaign to victory on November 5th! Trump Campaign

Trump’s acceptance of cryptocurrencies is just the latest in a series of efforts to court the crypto community, which tends to be younger and more male, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center. In December, Trump sold a limited run of NFT trading cards that could be bought with cryptocurrency.

Biden Will Accept Crypto But On His Terms

Initially, Biden’s campaign mirrored his administration’s skepticism towards cryptocurrency. Hours before Trump’s campaign announced its crypto donation option, Biden’s team sent a fundraising text warning supporters that “cryptocurrency executives and oil barons are coming out of the woodwork for Trump.”

However, as of today, the White House has expressed its eagerness to work with Congress to develop a balanced regulatory framework for digital assets. This approach opposes Trump’s, emphasizing less government control and more financial freedom. Adding to the mix is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who runs an independent presidential campaign and announced in May 2023 that he would accept Bitcoin donations.

