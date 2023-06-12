Tether makes waves in crypto market with 1 billion USDT token issuance on Ethereum

TL;DR Breakdown

Tether, the leading issuer of stablecoins worldwide, has once again made waves in the cryptocurrency market. In a surprising move, Tether has issued an additional 1 billion USDT tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, as reported by the vigilant Whale Alert monitoring system. This strategic decision by Tether is part of their ongoing efforts to bolster inventory for future issuance requests and facilitate seamless chain swaps.

Paolo Ardoino, the esteemed Chief Technology Officer of Tether, clarified that this particular transaction on the Ethereum network is classified as permitted but unissued. These newly minted USDT tokens will not immediately contribute to Tether’s market capitalization.

Instead, they are being strategically reserved for upcoming issuance requests and on-chain interactions. Tether aims to enhance its chain swap functionality, enabling users to transfer assets between blockchain networks seamlessly.

This development marks the second time in less than two months that Tether has issued a billion-dollar tranche of USDT coins. In April, the stablecoin issuer introduced 1 billion USDT tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. The tokens minted in these instances are approved but have yet to be issued, emphasizing their role in Tether’s operational processes rather than their direct impact on market capitalization.

Remarkably, Tether has already issued over $16 billion worth of new USDT tokens since the beginning of this year, resulting in a staggering market value of more than $83.2 billion—a new record high for the stablecoin.

As Tether solidifies its position in the cryptocurrency market, it has also played a significant role in the increased market share of Bitcoin. Bitcoin dominance soared past 50% when measured against the total valuation of the crypto market, signaling a resurgence of interest in the pioneering cryptocurrency. This rise in Bitcoin’s dominance coincided with a notable decline in the altcoin market, which has historically followed such fluctuations.

While Bitcoin’s liquidity has traditionally made it an attractive option for traders seeking to exit altcoin markets, stablecoins like Tether offer a viable alternative for risk-averse individuals. Acting as a trusted and widely adopted dollar-pegged stablecoin, Tether provides a simple means to mitigate exposure to market volatility without completely transitioning into fiat currencies.

Moreover, recent price fluctuations of TrueUSD (TUSD), another prominent dollar-denominated stablecoin, may have further contributed to the growing dominance of USDT. With TUSD facing some concerns regarding its stability, market participants have increasingly turned to Tether as a more reliable and secure option.

As Tether continues to make bold moves and assert its influence in cryptocurrency, the market eagerly awaits further developments. It anticipates how these actions will shape the future of stablecoins and the broader digital asset landscape.