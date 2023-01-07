logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

NFT marketplace SuperRare says it is laying off 30% of its staff

superrare

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Famous NFT platform SuperRare claimed excessive growth and excessive hiring as the basis for the layoffs.
  • When compared to rivals, SuperRare claims to stand out for its dedicated attention to its artists.
  • The platform raised $9 million in Series A funding back in 2021.

The non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace SuperRare has decreased its employees by thirty percent, according to an announcement made by CEO John Crain on January 6. The company is succumbing to the sufferings of a protracted crypto winter that has chilled several market sectors.

Crain said that he accepts whole accountability for this blunder and blamed rapid expansion and excessive recruiting as the reasons for the decrease in staff. He wrote:

To correct course, we’ve made the difficult decision to rightsize our team, ensuring that SuperRare Labs will be able to continue serving our community of artists, collectors and curators while remaining the destination for the best cryptoart in the world.

John Crain

They are aware that there is still a significant amount of innovation and change that is yet to come for Web3, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), crypto art, decentralized finance, and governance, Crain added.

He acknowledges that they are encountering challenges, but maintains that there is a tremendous potential that has not yet been taken advantage of since the firm is still in the process of developing something brand new.

As a result of the volatile market circumstances, SuperRare has scaled down its operations, joining the ranks of an increasing number of other cryptocurrency organizations that have done the same. The number of employees at a number of cryptocurrency exchanges across the world was cut in April.

OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace, let go of almost twenty percent of its workforce, which was preceded by layoffs at crypto brokerages, trading businesses, payment processing companies, and Web3 game studios.

A bit about SuperRare

SuperRare is built on the Ethereum blockchain and was introduced in 2018, promising to cater to those who create works of art as well as collectors of non-fungible tokens.

Tokens based on the blockchain that are connected to digital and physical material might serve as evidence of ownership, legitimacy, or participation in a group.

Since its inception, a number of prominent figures in the sports and entertainment industries have moved their digital art projects to the NFT platform.

In March of 2021, SuperRare was successful in securing a Series A funding round of $9 million, headed by Velvet Sea Ventures and 1confirmation. In addition, famous investors such as Mark Cuban, Marc Benioff, and Ashton Kutcher participated in the round of funding.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is an enthusiastic writer whose current area of interest is the blockchain sector. Whenever she is not reading or writing, you can find her tending to her plants in the garden. She strongly believes that crypto is going to transform the world for the better.

Related News

Hot Stories

NFT marketplace SuperRare says it is laying off 30% of its staff
07 January, 2023
2 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC breaks out at $16,944 as bullish succession continues
07 January, 2023
2 mins read
Can the Metaverse valuation reach $3 trillion in 2030?
07 January, 2023
2 mins read
Tezos price analysis: XTZ rebounds to $0.7836 as bulls continue to lend their support.
07 January, 2023
2 mins read
An In-depth  Morgan Stanley’s 2023 global markets outlook 
07 January, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Can the Metaverse valuation reach $3 trillion in 2030?
07 January, 2023
2 mins read
An In-depth  Morgan Stanley’s 2023 global markets outlook 
07 January, 2023
2 mins read
Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis attract US inspection
07 January, 2023
2 mins read
Weekly crypto price analysis 7th Jan: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, DOGE, and ADA
07 January, 2023
2 mins read
Mastercard launches new Web3 artist program on Polygon
07 January, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here