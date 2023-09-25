Effective Strategies for Countering Juggernaut in Dota 2

TL;DR Breakdown

Juggernaut, known as Yurnero in Dota 2, possesses a versatile skill set that allows players to adapt to various playstyles, ranging from aggressive lane dominance to efficient farming in the game’s core position. However, like all heroes, Juggernaut is not immune to counterstrategies. This article will explore effective methods to counter Juggernaut in Dota 2, highlighting heroes and items that can turn the tide in your favor.

Countering Juggernaut with Hero Picks

Morphling: Morphling’s Waveform serves as an excellent defensive tool against Juggernaut. It enables Morphling to escape Blade Fury’s range and often interrupts Omnislash. Juggernaut’s limited crowd control means Morphling can also utilize Strength Morph to mitigate his damage.

Windranger: Windranger’s Windrun ability provides increased movement speed and physical evasion, making it challenging for Juggernaut to deal with her, especially during Omnislash. Additionally, Windranger’s Shackleshot is a long-range, high-duration stun that can effectively restrain Juggernaut.

Itemization for Countering Juggernaut

Monkey King Bar (MKB): When facing a Juggernaut, MKB can be a game-changing item. Its ability to bypass evasion, including Juggernaut’s Blade Dance, ensures consistent damage output.

Eye of Skadi: This item offers a combination of stats and a unique attack modifier that slows Juggernaut’s movement and attack speed. It can hinder his mobility and reduce his effectiveness in fights.

Manta Style: Manta Style not only grants additional stats but also provides Juggernaut with multiple targets, making it harder for him to focus down a single hero during Omnislash.

Butterfly: Butterfly’s evasion and agility boost make Juggernaut’s life more difficult. The evasion makes it less likely for him to hit his targets during Omnislash.

In a core-to-core matchup, heroes like Morphling tend to outscale Juggernaut, especially if he lacks mobility and crowd-control abilities. This scaling advantage can turn the late game in favor of the counterpick hero.

Juggernaut is a formidable Dota 2 hero with a versatile skill set; countering him is entirely possible through careful hero selection and itemization. Morphling and Windranger, with their defensive abilities, are effective choices, and items like Monkey King Bar, Eye of Skadi, Manta Style, and Butterfly can further tilt the odds in your favor. Remember that in Dota 2, the right counterstrategy and teamwork can overcome even the strongest of foes.

