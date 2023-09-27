Starfield’s Top 10 Weapon Mods: The Ultimate Ranking and Crafting Guide

TLDR Find the best weapon mods in Starfield for more firepower, like Rapid for faster shooting and Extended Magazine for bigger clips. Craft mods with a Research Lab and Weapon Workbench, or use in-game cheats to unlock them easily. Enhance your space adventure with these weapon mods, tailored to your style, and conquer the cosmos with confidence.

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated spacefaring RPG, has captured the imaginations of gamers around the world. As players venture into the depths of the cosmos, one essential aspect of their journey is maximizing their arsenal’s potential. Weapon mods, offer the means to achieve this by fine-tuning firearms to suit a player’s style.

Ranking the best weapon mods

Rapid

The Rapid weapon mod (ID 000FEA04) is a game-changer for those who value speed in combat. By increasing the rate of fire by a substantial 25%, it allows players to unload a barrage of bullets upon their foes. The higher rate of fire translates directly into increased damage output, making it a must-have mod for any player looking to gain the upper hand in a firefight.

Skip shot

For a unique twist on firepower, the Skip Shot mod (ID 0031C0C4) takes the second spot on our list. This mod fires two projectiles every fourth shot, effectively providing a 25% damage boost over time. Paired with other DPS-enhancing mods, Skip Shot ensures that no enemy can stand against your relentless assault.

Extended magazine

Simplicity meets utility with the Extended Magazine mod (ID 000FFA3B). Doubling your weapon’s bullet capacity, this mod grants you the confidence to wreak havoc for longer periods without pausing to reload. A larger magazine can be a game-changer in intense battles, giving you an edge when you need it most.

Hitman

For precision and deadliness, the Hitman mod (ID 00122F1C) claims the fourth spot on our list. It boosts damage by an impressive 15% while aiming down the sight (ADS). Improved accuracy combined with increased damage per shot makes this mod a favorite for players who prioritize efficiency in dispatching foes.

Shattering

When facing heavily armored adversaries, the Shattering mod (ID 000F4557) shines. This mod significantly improves damage dealt to enemies with robust armor. Equip it on your primary weapon to counter the frequent appearance of heavily armored foes in combat.

Instigating

The thrill of downing an enemy with a single shot is well-known to gamers. Instigating (ID 000F2013) enhances overall damage, but with a unique twist. The first shot against a full-health enemy inflicts double damage, often proving sufficient to eliminate the target. Even if the initial shot doesn’t do the job, the next one surely will.

Armor piercing rounds

Though ranked seventh, Armor Piercing Rounds holds a special place among weapon mods. When combined with the Shattering mod, these rounds transform your bullets into armor-piercing projectiles. This combination allows you to pierce through any protective layer on tough enemies, ensuring a swift takedown. Pair it with Extended Magazine for versatile, unstoppable firepower.

Long barrel

Pistols may excel in close-quarters combat, but the Long Barrel mod makes them formidable at longer ranges. This mod (Material Required: 1x Sealant, 1x Iron, 1x Nickel) increases damage and enhances accuracy and recoil control, making pistols a versatile choice for various scenarios.

High Powered Internal

Simplicity meets effectiveness with the High Powered Internal mod. While it may not boast flashy features, this mod (Material Required: 4x Titanium, 3x Adhesive, 3x Tantalum, 1x Isocentered Magnet) provides a significant DPS boost. Its compatibility with most weapons makes it a valuable addition to any loadout.

Incendiary

To add an element of chaos to your combat strategy, consider the Incendiary mod (ID 0007D728). This mod replaces standard rounds with explosive ones that ignite enemies on impact. While it may not deal massive initial damage, it incapacitates foes, inflicting continuous damage over time. For those averse to fire damage, it can be swapped for Lacerate, which causes bleed damage.

How to craft weapon mods in Starfield

Crafting weapon mods in Starfield is straightforward with the right tools. To begin, you’ll need two essential components: the Research Lab and the Weapon Workbench.

The Research Lab, often found in various locations throughout the game world, unlocks mods for application. The Lodge, accessible during the Constellation’s Questline, typically houses a Research Lab in its basement.

Once you’ve unlocked a mod through research, head to a Weapon Workbench. Here, you can see the list of your owned weapons, each displaying compatible mods. Install a Workbench on your ship for convenient access while exploring the cosmos.

Crafting mods requires specific materials, the type and quantity varying based on mod rarity. Rarer mods demand more valuable materials for crafting.

Using cheats for Starfield weapon mods

Not everyone enjoys the grind to unlock weapon mods in Starfield, and that’s where cheats come in. Starfield offers console commands to streamline your experience legally and natively.

To apply a mod to any weapon, use the following command: `(Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID)`. To remove a mod, use `(Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID)`.

With these top 10 weapon mods at your disposal, you can optimize your gameplay and conquer the challenges of Starfield with confidence. Whether you prefer rapid fire, precision, or explosive mayhem, there’s a mod to suit your style.

Remember that research and crafting are key to obtaining and applying these mods. Alternatively, embrace the convenience of console commands to tailor your arsenal to your liking.

Starfield’s universe is vast and filled with dangers, but with the right weapon mods, you’ll be well-prepared for whatever challenges lie ahead. Good luck, spacefarer, and may the stars shine brightly on your adventures.