Ethical AI Screening Technology Shown to Reduce Gender Gap in Tech by 30%

Description TL;DR Breakdown Sapia.ai, a pioneering smart chat platform powered by deep-learning AI, has released the results of an independent research study highlighting the significant potential of ethical AI screening technology in narrowing the gender gap within the technology industry. The study, led by Professor Andreas Leibbrandt at Monash University, examined the use of AI interview … Read more

TL;DR Breakdown

Ethical AI screening technology by Sapia.ai can reduce the gender gap in tech by 30%, attracting more women to apply for technology-based roles.

The use of AI for screening and assessment increases completion rates and provides fairer evaluations for female applicants.

Supplemental survey evidence shows that women perceive AI assessments as less biased, contributing to improved gender diversity in recruitment.

Sapia.ai, a pioneering smart chat platform powered by deep-learning AI, has released the results of an independent research study highlighting the significant potential of ethical AI screening technology in narrowing the gender gap within the technology industry. The study, led by Professor Andreas Leibbrandt at Monash University, examined the use of AI interview software and its impact on recruitment diversity for technology-based roles.

Increasing gender diversity in tech recruitment

The research revealed a remarkable 36% increase in the number of women applying for web developer positions when AI tools were employed in the recruitment process compared to traditional methods without AI. This finding emphasizes the positive influence of AI in attracting a more diverse pool of candidates.

The use of AI for screening and assessment also yielded other noteworthy outcomes. Women experienced a significant 33% increase in completion rates when informed that AI would be used for evaluation. Moreover, the representation of women at both the 50th and 90th percentiles of evaluations saw substantial improvements, with a 30% increase at the 50th percentile and a staggering 160% increase at the 90th percentile.

By providing evaluators with applicants’ AI scores, the study demonstrated that the gender gap in assessments, which previously disadvantaged female applicants, could be effectively closed. This approach allowed for a fairer and more objective evaluation process.

Supplemental survey evidence indicated that the improved gender diversity was driven by women’s perception that AI assessments were less biased compared to evaluations by human reviewers. This perception likely contributed to a more inclusive and equitable environment for female candidates.

Study details

The research encompassed two field experiments. The first experiment explored whether informing candidates that their chat interview responses would be evaluated by AI or human reviewers influenced their completion rates. The second experiment examined the impact of evaluators knowing the candidate’s gender and AI score before providing evaluations.

Professor Andreas Leibbrandt expressed appreciation for the collaboration with Sapia.ai, emphasizing the company’s dedication to promoting gender diversity across various industries through chat-based interviewing and assessment. The study was completed with the assistance of Doctors Mallory Avery and Joseph Vecci.

About Sapia.ai

Sapia.ai aims to create a fairer and more human world through the ethical use of AI. The company utilizes the world’s first Smart Interviewer, powered by an extensive collection of first-party proprietary text data and advanced Natural Language Processing techniques. By transforming simple text conversations into valuable talent intelligence, Sapia.ai enables organizations to combat hiring bias at scale, swiftly identify the right talent, and provide an exceptional candidate experience.

The independent research conducted in collaboration with Sapia.ai highlights the potential of ethical AI screening technology to bridge the gender gap in the tech industry. By leveraging AI tools, global brands can enhance recruitment diversity, attract more women to technology-based roles, and promote a fair and inclusive hiring process. Sapia.ai’s commitment to building a more equitable world through ethical AI solutions sets a positive precedent for the future of recruitment and talent acquisition.