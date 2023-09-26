SAG-AFTRA Authorizes Potential Strike Against Major Video Game Companies

TLDR In a resounding display of solidarity, members of SAG-AFTRA have voted in favor of authorizing a strike against several major players in the video game industry.

The dispute centers around contentious issues such as compensation, the use of AI, and workplace conditions.

The resounding SAG-AFTRA vote in favor of strike authorization, with 34,687 union members backing the move, underscores the gravity of the situation.

In a resounding display of solidarity, members of the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike against several major players in the video game industry. This decision comes in the wake of stalled negotiations between the union and 10 prominent video game companies, including Insomniac, Disney, Warner Bros., Epic Games, Activision, and Electronic Arts (EA).

SAG-AFTRA members have approved a strike against the video game industry with 98.32% voting Yes



Companies included are Insomniac, Disney, WB, Epic Games, Activision, and EA



This does not mean that they will go on strike. The next bargaining session is scheduled for this week pic.twitter.com/N0EHYeUkDq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 26, 2023

The dispute centers around contentious issues such as compensation, the use of artificial intelligence (AI), and workplace conditions, echoing similar concerns raised by workers in the entertainment industry. With an astounding 98.32% of union members casting their votes in favor of the strike authorization, the future of labor relations in the video game sector hangs in the balance.

Union members rally behind strike authorization

SAG-AFTRA, a renowned union representing performers and professionals in the entertainment industry, has made its intentions clear as it embarks on a potential strike against major video game companies. The resounding vote in favor of strike authorization, with 34,687 union members backing the move, underscores the gravity of the situation.

According to reports, the union cites several crucial issues as the driving force behind this decision, which has been building up over multiple rounds of negotiations. These critical issues include concerns about compensation eroded by inflation, the unregulated deployment of AI, and the overall safety and well-being of its members within the industry.

Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the video game industry heavyweights hit an impasse, leading to the authorization of a potential strike. The union’s Interactive Media Agreement found itself in a stalemate, leaving the parties unable to reach a consensus. SAG-AFTRA’s National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, expressed the frustration of the union, stating that the video game companies had shown little interest in addressing these pressing concerns.

“After five rounds of bargaining, it has become abundantly clear that the video game companies aren’t willing to meaningfully engage on the critical issues: compensation undercut by inflation, unregulated use of AI, and safety,” Crabtree-Ireland asserted. He also voiced hope for a resolution that meets the needs of the union members, but made it clear that they were no longer willing to endure exploitation. Crabtree-Ireland ominously declared,

“If these corporations aren’t willing to offer a fair deal, our next stop will be the picket lines.”

Union leadership stresses the urgency of resolution

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher spoke boldly about the union’s determination to secure a fair agreement. She emphasized that it was high time for video game companies to cease playing games and approach these negotiations with seriousness and sincerity.

“It’s time for the video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract,”

said Drescher. She underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that the vote result demonstrated the members’ understanding of the existential nature of these negotiations. Drescher further noted the vast profits being reaped by video game companies and the substantial compensation their CEOs receive. In contrast, she urged these corporations to provide performers with an agreement that ensures a viable career in the video game industry.

While tensions escalate, representatives of the video game companies issued a statement expressing their commitment to fair negotiations and recognizing the vital contributions of the union in the industry.

“We are negotiating in good faith and hope to reach a mutually beneficial deal as soon as possible,” the statement read. The companies conveyed their willingness to engage in meaningful discussions to resolve the ongoing dispute.

The future of labor relations within the video game industry now hinges on the upcoming discussions between SAG-AFTRA and the major video game companies, scheduled to commence on Tuesday. The overwhelming vote in favor of strike authorization sends a powerful message about the seriousness of the issues at stake. It remains to be seen whether the negotiations will result in a mutually agreeable resolution or escalate into a full-fledged strike.