Russia set to expand power infrastructure in Serbia as demand for crypto mining increases

As the Ukrainian conflict lingers into its 10th month, Russia recently declared a potential rise in energy output due to heightened need from crypto miners. The remarkable surge in crypto mining is primarily due to the Federation’s initiative to legalize cryptocurrency as a form of international exchange.

Due to the increasing electricity demand, the Russian energy minister has conceded that new power plants may need to be erected in Siberia. Since Russia initiated its “special military operation” in Ukraine, it has ignited a heated debate among domestic and international parties.

The nation, already the target of European Union and American sanctions, has seized its international assets and been denied access to the SWIFT banking protocol.

Could Cryptocurrency Solve Russia’s Problems?

With the surge in popularity of cryptocurrency mining, Nikolay Shulginov, Russia’s Minister of Energy, has noted the increased demand for energy from miners throughout Siberia. As reported in the local press and crypto outlets, Shulginov is mindful that more power facilities are required to satisfy their request.

In the wake of India’s regulation of digital assets, Russia is now looking into further measures to ensure proper mining practices are taken. Also, this includes exploring a possible launch of their own cryptocurrency – the Digital Ruble – and ensuring that crypto miners have access to sufficient energy sources.

The West’s sanctions were the spark that shifted public opinion from a categorical rejection of cryptocurrency to its full legalization. Russia can leverage crypto for international commerce transactions by capitalizing on the West’s lax regulations regarding cryptocurrencies.

Despite the mining revenue boom last year, Russia remains undecided on allowing its citizens to use cryptocurrency as payment. On the contrary, it wants to employ crypto to “enhance international exchange.”

Cryptocurrency in the Shadow of War: Examining Russia’s Relationship with Crypto

According to Shulginov, the Ministry of Energy has consistently aimed to establish an environment conducive to mining activities.

In January 2022, 8.7% of Bitcoin’s total hash rate was generated from the country, demonstrating the drastic increase in energy production to cater to crypto mining and its potential implications on cryptocurrency markets.

Introducing more mineable cryptos to the market could cause a dip in their value. However, with The Federation’s support for digital currency as means of international trade, this decrease would be limited but still noticeable, particularly on big-name coins like Ethereum and Bitcoin.

As Russia’s digital asset legalization and mining operations escalate, the country may become a leading Web3 and DeFi center-point once international tensions concerning Ukraine end. With all of its regulations in place, Russia has planted itself firmly on the path toward becoming a central hub for these cutting-edge technologies.

As the years progress, we must wait to see what impact cryptocurrency will have on Russia’s troubled economy and how crypto markets will respond.