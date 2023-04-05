logo
Will the Ripple Vs SEC lawsuit ever come to an end? Here’s what we know so far

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The verdict for the Ripple Vs SEC lawsuit is expected to be announced this week.
  • Deaton explained in a video that Judge Analisa Torres wants to carefully examine all the details before making a final decision.

The Ripple Vs SEC lawsuit continues to drag on, with Judge Analisa Torres once again delaying her final verdict. The delay has caused frustration among XRP investors, who fear the negative impact the prolonged legal battle could have on the cryptocurrency’s price.

Speculations were rife that the verdict would be announced this week, but the delay has left many wondering why the ruling is taking so long. Ripple attorney John Deaton recently shed some light on the matter in a video, stating that Judge Torres is carefully considering all details before making a final decision. Also, Deaton explained that the lawsuit is of significant importance, and the judge wants to ensure that she gets it right.

The delay has caused uncertainty and frustration among XRP investors, who have been closely following the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC. The verdict, when it finally arrives, is expected to have significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry as a whole.

Ripple attorney sheds more light on the reason for the delay

Ripple attorney John Deaton shed light on the delay in the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit verdict. Deaton explained in a video that Judge Analisa Torres wants to carefully examine all the details before making a final decision. However, the delay has caused resentment in the XRP community, as it could negatively affect the cryptocurrency’s price.

However, Deaton argues that the judge’s thoroughness is necessary for a fair outcome. He also stated that this could be Judge Torres’ biggest decision in her career, as it could have a significant impact on the finance industry. Deaton further explained that Ripple is putting pressure on the judge by providing information from various sources, including the SEC’s conduct, the Supreme Court’s fair notice, Binance, and the CFTC. Despite the delay, Deaton urged patience, as the lawsuit is approaching its end.

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

