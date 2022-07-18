logo
Ethereum
$ 1,454.69 6.60%
Solana
$ 42.35 3.86%
Dogecoin
$ 0.066452 2.08%
ApeCoin
$ 5.37 10.45%
Bitcoin
$ 22,267.97 3.71%
BNB
$ 260.95 2.28%
Frame svg
  • < 1 min read

Premint hacked: Hacker steals ~$375k from users

Premint hacked: Hacker steals ~$375k from users
TL;DR Breakdown
  • The popular NFT platform Premint was hacked on July 17th.
  • Up to $375k in digital assets was reportedly stolen in the attack.
  • Users can now log into the website using their Twitter and Discord instead of wallets.

The website of Premint, a popular NFT pass platform, was compromised on Sunday, and losses incurred in the incident are estimated at around $375k, according to the security details shared by CertiK. 

Premint NFT website breached

The hacker(s) reportedly injected a malicious JS file onto the Premint website, which lured unsuspecting users into signing a transaction of “setApprovalForAll(address,bool).” This granted the attackers access to steal users’ NFTs and other assets contained in the affected wallets. 

Etherscan has flagged four addresses involved in the attack. Certik said the attacker(s) stole about 314 NFTs, including BAYC, Otherside, Globlintownm, and others. The total losses are estimated to be around 275 ETH or $374,417.66 at the current market price. This makes “it one of the largest NFT hacks this year,” CertiK said. 

This issue only affected users who connected a wallet via this dialog after midnight Pacific time. Thanks to the incredible web3 community spreading warnings, a relatively small number of users fell for this.

Premint.

Safety measures

Permit’s team issued the warning earlier on Twitter, instructing users not to sign any transaction that asks them to “set approvals for all” and to revoke permission to the wallet if they believe that their wallet was compromised in the attack. The website was temporarily taken down for a fix.

At the time of writing, the website was functional. Premint has passed an update to the website that removes the need for users to log in using their wallets. Users can now use Twitter or Discord accounts rather than wallets when logging back into the platform. “It’s safer and way more convenient. Especially on mobile.”

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

Premint hacked: Hacker steals ~$375k from users
18 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Cardano price analysis: Price rises to $0.470 as bulls make a vigorous entry
18 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin Daily Price Analyses – 17 July Roundup
18 July, 2022
< 1 min read
SEC chairman Gary Gensler outlines details of crypto regulation
18 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Bitcoin price analysis: Huge resistance at $21k creates bottleneck for BTC/USD
18 July, 2022
< 1 min read

Follow Us

Industry News

Andorra unveils its Digital Asset Act
17 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Microstrategy CEO classes Ethereum as a ‘security’
16 July, 2022
< 1 min read
SEC permanently bans John McAfee’s ICO partner from digital assets marketing
16 July, 2022
< 1 min read
OpenSea lays off 20% of its staff
15 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Celsius token loses 85% of its value as investors lose life savings
14 July, 2022
< 1 min read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us