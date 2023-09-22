Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic Set to Release on November 17

TL;DR Breakdown

The rapid sell-out of the product indicates that many collectors are content with the current state of affairs.

This revelation has generated significant buzz among fans eager to get their hands on the latest addition to the Pokémon TCG universe.

In a highly anticipated development for Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) enthusiasts, a new set, titled “Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic,” is set to hit the market on November 17. The release date and pricing details were recently confirmed through a listing on the Pokemon Center website, causing a surge of excitement among collectors. However, the set’s hefty price tag of $399.99 and certain limitations on its usability in official tournaments have sparked some discussions among fans.

A long-awaited release

The Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic set was first announced by The Pokemon Company back in late February, but details about its contents and release date remained largely shrouded in mystery. This lack of information led to some uncertainty within the fan community about whether the collection would even see the light of day this year.

A hefty price tag and swift sell-out

While the release date is now known, the confirmed pricing for Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic has raised eyebrows. Priced at a substantial $399.99, this set has quickly become one of the more expensive offerings in the Pokémon TCG world. Despite the high cost, it did not deter enthusiasts from flocking to pre-order the set as soon as it became available on the Pokemon Center website.

In a testament to the enduring popularity of Pokémon TCG, the Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic set sold out within hours of its pre-orders going live. As a result, it is currently listed as unavailable in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Even though Japan is also expected to receive the set, it has not yet appeared on the Japanese version of the Pokemon Center storefront.

A collector’s item with limitations

One notable aspect of the Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic set that has sparked discussions among fans is the limited usability of the included decks in official tournaments. According to information from the recently sold-out listing, none of the decks included in the bundle can be used in official tournaments, with the exception of their Basic Energy cards. This restriction has prompted some enthusiasts to voice concerns, suggesting that it diminishes the set’s appeal and utility, effectively turning it into a pricey collector’s item.

Despite these concerns, the rapid sell-out of the product indicates that many collectors are content with the current state of affairs, even if they missed out on purchasing the set. The Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic includes three 60-card decks themed around iconic Pokémon – Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

However, there is a significant amount of card overlap between these decks, resulting in an offering that comprises approximately half of the original set’s 102 cards, not accounting for duplicates. While the full list of included cards has not been revealed, The Pokemon Company did mention that the collection incorporates a selection of “vintage favorites” from Generation 2.

Future prospects and price speculation

As the initial run of Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic has already sold out, it is expected that the set’s value will continue to rise in the secondary market. Collectors who missed out on the initial release may find themselves turning to resellers to acquire this sought-after set. The allure of owning a piece of Pokémon TCG history, combined with the limited availability, is likely to drive up prices even further.

Additionally, the release of Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic may contribute to the persistent issue of counterfeit Pokémon TCG cards in the collector’s market. With valuable and rare cards in circulation, counterfeiters often seek to exploit the demand among collectors, posing challenges for those seeking genuine Pokémon TCG cards.