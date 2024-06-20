Pokémon GO brings Mega Rayquaza on June 29

Mega Rayquaza is returning to Pokémon GO through a special Elite Raid event. The event will go live on June 29, and it will include free-timed research that will reward Meteorites. Trainers will have four chances to join the event at different times during the day.

The flying dragon Mega Rayquaza is a powerful Pokémon. It has an impressive base stats of 780 points. Its HP, attack, and special attack are high, making it a tough opponent. Trainers must aim to form a team of 5 to 8 players to beat Mega Rayquaza.

Elite Raids have powerful Pokémons

Elite Raids are a difficult type of Raid Battles, and they feature a powerful and rare Pokémon. They are identified by the appearance of a special Raid Egg at a Gym. The Raid Egg will hatch after 24 hours, and then a Raid Boss will appear for 45 minutes. Trainers have to collaborate and coordinate together to defeat it.

The Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid event will go live on June 29, 2024. Trainers will have four chances to join the Elite Raids at different times throughout the day. Elite Raids are scheduled at 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 6:00 PM local time. Pokémon GO encourages trainers to join their local community to defeat Mega Rayquaza. Defeating a powerful Pokémon like Mega Rayquaza will enable trainers to catch it. The Elite Raid event is a great opportunity to collect Meteorites.

Who’s that Pokémon above the clouds…? Mega Rayquaza returns to Elite Raids! ☄️ #PokemonGOhttps://t.co/d6iMHyMnqV pic.twitter.com/24exQv8y7f — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 19, 2024

Meteorites are valuable items in Pokémon GO

Meteorites are valuable in Pokémon GO because they’re extremely rare. Additionally, they are necessary for Mega Evolving Rayquaza. Trainers highly seek meteorites because they’re the only reliable way to get the signature move, Dragon Ascent. The signature move is required for Mega Evolving Rayquaza. Players can obtain Meteorites through various ways, including free timed research, Mega Rayquaza Raids, and special research.

After trainers get the signature move, Dragon Ascent, they will need 400 Mega Energy to Mega Evolving Rayquaza for the first time. After that, the cost of Mega Evolving Rayquaza reduces to 80 Mega Energy, or trainers can wait until the cool-down period is over. Increasing the level of Mega Rayquaza reduces the cool-down period.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Randa Moses