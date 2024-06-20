Loading...

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sells more than 2 million copies globally

2 mins read
1. The Monster Hunter Stories continues in Wings of Ruins
  • Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sold more than 2 million copies across all platforms. 
  • Wings of Ruin is the second RPG game after Monster Hunter Rise. The Monster Hunter series is celebrating its 20th anniversary. 
  • Monster Hunter Stories is re-released on Nintendo Switch with new graphics.

The role-playing game Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sold more than 2 million copies globally. According to Capcom, the game completed a new milestone right before its third anniversary.    

Also read: Among Us releases a major update and adds a new imposter role

The Japanese video game company Capcom said that the RPG game has sold over 2 million copies across all platforms since its release in 2021, an increase of 500,000 thousand copies since 2022. Additionally, the game was recently ported to the PlayStation 4, and a remastered version of Monster Hunter Stories is now available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. 

The Monster Hunter Stories continues in Wings of Ruins  

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is the second role-playing game released after Monster Hunter Rise. In Wings of Ruin, the protagonist is the grandchild of Monster Rider Red, who begins a grand adventure with a Wyverian girl named Ena. The game has unique elements typical of RPGs, such as an engaging story about Monster Riders, which has received acclaim from a wide range of players, resulting in it surpassing 2 million copies sold in less than three years.

Also read: Destiny 2 announces Dungeons & Dragons crossover event

Monster Hunter Stories has been re-released on the Nintendo Switch. The updated version of the 2016 RPG features new graphics, full voice acting, and additional modes, making it a fresh experience for both new and returning players. The game follows the story of a young Rider who must explore the world of Monster Hunters and uncover the secrets of the Kinship Stone to save the world from the Black Blight. The critically acclaimed RPG game is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4.

The Monster Hunter series is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. To commemorate this milestone, Capcom is hosting various events, including a four-city tour of the Monster Hunter Orchestra Concert that started on May 11 in Japan and the Monster Hunter Grand Exhibition that begins on July 19 in Tokyo. These events will feature attractions showcasing the series’ history over the past two decades. 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Randa Moses

