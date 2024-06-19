Among Us releases a major update and adds a new imposter role

Innersloth, the developer of the popular game ‘Among Us’, released a new major update. The update adds two new crewmate roles and one new imposter role. People from Nintendo revealed and confirmed the new update at Nintendo Direct.

The new update will also change the user interface. The settings menu has been completely changed. The game host will see three tabs labeled game presets, game settings, and role settings. Other crewmates can see the game settings using the view button.

Among Us has new crewmate and imposter roles

The three new roles include two new crewmate roles and a new imposter role. The first crewmate role is called the Tracker. This crewmate attaches a tracking device to other players to view their location and movement on the minimap. The tracking device will operate for a limited time.

The second crewmate role is called the Noisemaker. This crewmate makes noise when the imposter kills them and alerts his team about the body’s location. The Noisemaker has four speakers at his back that produce noise and alert his team. A red signal on the screen’s bottom left corner alerts other crewmates and shows the noise.

The new impostor role is called Phantom. It allows the imposter to become invisible for a short period of time and appear like a ghost on the screen. The character can escape easily after eliminating a crewmate without being noticed.

Among Us is available on various consoles and devices. To update the game on your computer, go to the library of your Epic Games or Steam account, find Among Us, and download the new update. You may also check the download queue for an automatic update. To update the game on Nintendo Switch, go to the home menu, press the positive sign button, and look for the new patch.

To update Among Us on Xbox, check the download queue or manually update the game by looking for the new patch in the menu. In PlayStation, find the patch in the options menu and update the game. Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Randa Moses