Nintendo is set to open a new store in San Francisco, marking its second standalone retail store in the United States.

This announcement comes about 20 years after Nintendo opened its first store in New York City. The new store will be opened in Union Square and is set to welcome visitors in 2025.

Nintendo Expands Presence in the United States

The first Nintendo Store in America was launched in 2005 at New York’s Rockefeller Center. This store is a two-story building that sells Nintendo games, souvenirs, equipment, and additional devices. The second floor is a kind of exhibition, where they display cases devoted to all Nintendo’s consoles.

Nintendo said:

Official store in San Francisco’s iconic Union Square, providing a way for a wide range of visitors from near and far to experience the world of Nintendo, its products, and characters. Source: Nintendo

The company hopes to experience the New York store’s level of success with the opening of the San Francisco store. Due to its active and boisterous shopping activity, Union Square in San Francisco is seen as a suitable place for the new store. Nintendo believes that this store will bring everyday visitors including Nintendo fans and even tourists who want to experience Nintendo in a special way.

New Store Promises Immersive Experience

Although Nintendo has not given a hint on what the store in San Francisco will contain, the company has assured that clients will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Nintendo’s products and characters. It will incorporate the same concepts as the New York store to allow fans to buy unique products and engage in fun activities.

The Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, has expressed happiness in sharing the good news of the store’s opening, describing it as great news for Union Square and fans from around the world.

She said:

This is great news for Union Square and fans from everywhere! We’re excited for San Francisco’s future and look forward to welcoming this iconic brand to our City. Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Nintendo’s Interest in Global Expansion and Reach

Apart from the launched stores in the United States, Nintendo runs three other stores in Japan in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto. These stores, similar to stores in America sell Nintendo products exclusively and act as meeting points for fans to show off and celebrate the brand. Nintendo’s opening of a new office in San Francisco is part of a long-term plan to advance the company’s international profile and reach more fans outside of Japan.

Nintendo has continued to expand its presence through other means as well such as retail outlets in amusement parks, like the Super Nintendo World at the Universal Studios Hollywood in California. The new store will complement the existing New York City location and further solidify Nintendo’s presence in the United States.

