Loading...

Nintendo to Open Its Second Retail Store in The United States

2 mins read
Nintendo second US store in San Francisco.

Contents
1. Nintendo Expands Presence in the United States
2. New Store Promises Immersive Experience
3. Nintendo’s Interest in Global Expansion and Reach
Share link:

In this post:

  • Nintendo is set to open its second store in the United States at the San Francisco Union Square.
  • The new store seeks to give users a taste of Nintendo as a brand and a holiday destination for tourists.
  • This expansion comes nearly two decades after the first store establishment in New York.

Nintendo is set to open a new store in San Francisco, marking its second standalone retail store in the United States.

This announcement comes about 20 years after Nintendo opened its first store in New York City. The new store will be opened in Union Square and is set to welcome visitors in 2025.

Nintendo Expands Presence in the United States

The first Nintendo Store in America was launched in 2005 at New York’s Rockefeller Center. This store is a two-story building that sells Nintendo games, souvenirs, equipment, and additional devices. The second floor is a kind of exhibition, where they display cases devoted to all Nintendo’s consoles. 

Nintendo said:

Official store in San Francisco’s iconic Union Square, providing a way for a wide range of visitors from near and far to experience the world of Nintendo, its products, and characters.

Source: Nintendo

The company hopes to experience the New York store’s level of success with the opening of the San Francisco store. Due to its active and boisterous shopping activity, Union Square in San Francisco is seen as a suitable place for the new store. Nintendo believes that this store will bring everyday visitors including Nintendo fans and even tourists who want to experience Nintendo in a special way.

 

New Store Promises Immersive Experience

Although Nintendo has not given a hint on what the store in San Francisco will contain, the company has assured that clients will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Nintendo’s products and characters. It will incorporate the same concepts as the New York store to allow fans to buy unique products and engage in fun activities.

Also read: Genshin Impact’s Version 4.7 Update Coming in June 2024

The Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, has expressed happiness in sharing the good news of the store’s opening, describing it as great news for Union Square and fans from around the world.

She said:

This is great news for Union Square and fans from everywhere! We’re excited  for San Francisco’s future and look forward to welcoming this iconic brand to our City. 

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Nintendo’s Interest in Global Expansion and Reach

Apart from the launched stores in the United States, Nintendo runs three other stores in Japan in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto. These stores, similar to stores in America sell Nintendo products exclusively and act as meeting points for fans to show off and celebrate the brand. Nintendo’s opening of a new office in San Francisco is part of a long-term plan to advance the company’s international profile and reach more fans outside of Japan.

Also read: Soulmask Steam Survival Game to Launch Sooner Than Expected

Nintendo has continued to expand its presence through other means as well such as retail outlets in amusement parks, like the Super Nintendo World at the Universal Studios Hollywood in California. The new store will complement the existing New York City location and further solidify Nintendo’s presence in the United States.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Chris Murithi

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
SoulMask Steam Survival Game to Launch Sooner Than Expected
#Gaming
2 mins read

Soulmask Steam Survival Game to Launch Sooner Than Expected

Genshin Impact
#Gaming
2 mins read

Genshin Impact’s Version 4.7 Update Coming in June 2024

Xapo Bank
#News
2 mins read

Xapo Bank Now Accepts Bitcoin Deposits Through Lightning Network

Solana
#News
3 mins read

Solana Dev Suffers Serious Burns in Meme Coin Publicity Stunt, Remains Defiant   

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan