Soulmask Steam Survival Game to Launch Sooner Than Expected

The Soulmask survival game just changed its launch date. The game will launch sooner than earlier expected. The games’s publisher, Qooland Games, revealed it will be launched on May 31st.

Soulmask is a survival game that aims to cement its position in Steam. It plans to compete against titles like Rust and Ark Survival Ascend to become the largest survival game on Steam.

Also read: Access Denied! Players in Non-Psn-Supported Countries Can No Longer Access Helldivers 2 on Steam

Earlier, the game was scheduled for release in mid-June. However, the game’s publisher, Qooland Games, has just revealed the game could be launched in just a few days.

Soulmask Establishes Itself as a Robust Survival Game

The eagerly awaited game has many competitors to beat to the top spot in the Steam library. The game has a 64-square-kilometer map, while its close competitor, Ark Survival Ascend, has a map covering roughly 48 square kilometers.

According to its publisher, Qooland Games, Soulmask will provide a rich gaming experience. Avid gamers could accumulate up to 500 hours of game time.

Also read: PlayStation Plus Users Get Trial of Controversial Game “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”

The game has a wide variety of weapons and skills for players to master. Players will have to master close to eight different weapon classifications. Additionally, gamers will have access to over 75 battle skills. To achieve perfection, players must also discover up to five mounts and prevail over 5 vicious bosses in the game.

Soulmask Offers More Than Just Scale

The game also has 400 ancient relics for players to collect. The scale of the game allows it to be compared to Facepunch Studios’ Rust.

The publisher, Qooland Games, is looking to disrupt the gaming industry with a new approach to open-world survival games. Qooland looks to add more intriguing mechanics.

Soulmask To Launch on Steam Early Access

Originally planned to launch on June 18th, the Soulmask community is happy to see that the game is coming soon.

“We’ve been blown away by the enthusiasm for Soulmask from our community, and this decision is fueled by our excitement to continue developing Soulmask alongside our community in Early Access. We can’t wait to embark on this adventure with our community.” – Mathew Jiao, Director of Publishing, Qooland Games.

Players are eagerly waiting for the Friday, May 31st release on Steam Early Access.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth