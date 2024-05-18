Starfield Players Praise The Game’s Latest Update

Starfield’s new update version has left players relatively happy. Despite negative reviews at launch, the Bethesda Game Studio game incorporated several improvements to the RPG.
Since launch, Bethesda has worked tirelessly to improve Starfield’s status, up to this point when gamers are starting to appreciate its efforts. Earlier, the game faced a lot of criticism regarding its vast but empty maps. Alongside the surface and texture updates, the maps now pinpoint different areas of interest that can help players explore their surroundings better.
Players can fast-travel to these points of interest instead of having to run around and search for the vendors. There’s also an update related to ship customization. The new patch allows players to customize their ship’s interior. Hence, in fact, they can decorate it from scratch and turn it into their dream mobile home.
Starfield Fans Enjoy New Update
The newly trending RPG game has received several modifications from the developer since its dismal launch. Bethesda has provided the ability to play the game at 60 FPS on X box Series X. The updates have also provided a much better surface map system, making navigation quite painless. Players are generally happy with this version update, singling out different merits.
They also have enthusiasm for the new updates, appreciating the multiple gameplay options available in the game. A certain avid player said this on Reddit,
“Increasing environmental damage has actually made planet exploration much more interesting and immersive! Harsh environments are actually harsh and I seek out structures to get respite! Can’t just amble around, it actually feels like I’m in an extreme environment and have to calculate if I would actually make it to the poi without dying. Loving it.”
This got to be one of the best updates so far
byu/Embarrassed_Term4458 inStarfield
Starfield Prepares for Shattered Space DLC
Importantly, game fans are largely anticipating the launch of the Shattered Space DLC, which is scheduled for the Fall of this year. Amid all the speculations surrounding the DLC, Bethesda strives to keep players excited and happy with regular updates, building up to the grand launch of the Shattered Space DLC.
Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth