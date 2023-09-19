Your Ultimate Guide to Playing Starfield – Platforms, Editions, and Cloud Gaming

TL;DR Breakdown

Bethesda, renowned for its iconic titles like Fallout and Skyrim, has ventured into the uncharted territory of space with its latest open-world role-playing game (RPG) – Starfield. This eagerly anticipated game has been in development for over five years, promising an enthralling experience of space exploration, combat, and outpost construction. However, its availability on different platforms has sparked intense debate among gaming enthusiasts.

Platform options for Starfield

Starfield’s availability varies depending on your gaming platform. Bethesda’s decision to exclude the PlayStation 5 has been a source of controversy, but the game can still be enjoyed on several other platforms.

Xbox

For Xbox users, there are two primary ways to access Starfield:

Physical copy: Gamers can opt for a physical copy available at retailers like Best Buy. Some retailers may also offer special “digital” copies, which provide a code redeemable on Xbox or PC.

Digital copy: Alternatively, players can purchase a digital copy directly from the Microsoft Store on their Xbox. Those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass can download and play the game for free as part of their subscription.

In both cases, it’s essential to have a substantial storage space of at least 125GB to accommodate the game’s installation.

PC

PC gamers have multiple options to acquire Starfield:

Steam: Starfield is available for purchase on Steam, one of the most popular gaming platforms. If you don’t already have a Steam account, you can create one and download the app for free from the official website. Both the standard and premium editions of the game are available on Steam.

Microsoft Store or Xbox app: Users can also purchase the game from the Microsoft Store or the Xbox app, both of which come pre-installed on Windows PCs. These platforms offer both versions of Starfield.

Xbox Game Pass: Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass can enjoy Starfield for free through the Xbox app. However, it’s worth noting that Game Pass only provides access to the standard version of the game.

Regardless of the platform chosen, a substantial 125GB of free solid-state storage space is a prerequisite. The game’s system requirements include a graphics card with at least an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or an Nvidia GeForce 1070 Ti, and a recommended CPU such as the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i5-10600K. Most PCs purchased within the last few years should meet these specifications, although optimal performance may vary depending on the hardware.

Xbox cloud gaming

For those lacking the required hardware to play Starfield locally, there’s still hope. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access Xbox Cloud Gaming, which allows the game to be streamed. While the game runs on Microsoft’s high-end servers, the video feed is streamed to your PC. This option requires a fast internet connection and the use of a controller, as keyboard controls are not supported.

To stream Starfield on your PC through Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can access it via the Xbox app or visit the Xbox Cloud Gaming website. Additionally, saving data from previous gaming sessions using the Xbox app or Microsoft Store version should seamlessly carry over to your streaming experience.

It’s important to note that this service comes at a cost of $17 per month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. While the graphics settings are automatically set to the highest quality, the quality of your experience may depend on your internet speed, potentially leading to variations in resolution, input lag, and occasional game freezes. Due to Starfield’s current popularity, there might also be a wait time before diving into the game.

Starfield on a wider spectrum of platforms

Thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Starfield’s accessibility extends beyond the realm of traditional gaming platforms. This cloud-based gaming service makes it possible to enjoy the game on various devices, including Macs, Chromebooks, and mobile devices.

To access Xbox Cloud Gaming and start playing Starfield on a Mac, Chromebook, or Android device, follow these steps:

Visit the Xbox Cloud Gaming website.

Log in to your account.

Locate and select Starfield in the available games.

Connect a controller to play the game.

For Android users, the Xbox Game Pass app can also be utilized for this purpose, although a controller remains a necessity.

To make the process more convenient on a Mac or Chromebook, consider creating a specialized shortcut for Xbox Cloud Gaming:

Open the Xbox Cloud Gaming website in Safari.

Tap the Share button in the toolbar, represented by a box with an arrow.

Scroll down in the Share menu and select “Add to Home Screen,” then tap “Add” in the top-right corner.

Find the newly created icon on your device’s home screen and tap it to access a streamlined version of the Cloud Gaming site.

Log in to your account and select Starfield for an immersive gaming experience.

To enjoy Starfield through Xbox Cloud Gaming on various platforms, including Macs, Chromebooks, and Android devices, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is required, along with a stable internet connection and a compatible controller.

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated space-faring RPG, offers a thrilling gaming experience for enthusiasts across different platforms. While it is not available on PlayStation 5, players on Xbox and PC have multiple options to access the game, including physical copies, digital downloads, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Moreover, the introduction of Xbox Cloud Gaming opens up the possibility of playing Starfield on a broader range of devices, expanding the horizons of space exploration for gamers everywhere. With its engaging gameplay and expansive universe, Starfield promises to be a captivating addition to the world of open-world RPGs.

