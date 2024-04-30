New Updates on Starfield Shattered Space DLC- Todd Howard Interview

Starfield gamers are waiting with bated breath for the expected game update, including a story expansion. Director Howard finally fed Starfield’s on-edge gamers new updates about the expected updates.

The game’s director revealed the new possible release dates, arousing some discontent from rather impatient fans. In order to manage player expectations, players can anticipate occasional updates while waiting.

Starfield was initially released back in September 2023, and to be fair, the game has experienced a couple of significant content upgrades since then. The players are, however, getting impatient waiting for the long-overdue release of its DLC. Unfortunately, Premium Edition players have also been kept waiting.

The expected expansion of the storyline has remained vague to many players, and a good number have absolutely no clue of what to expect. Even though Starfield’s expected DLC remains a mystery, it is rumored that Premium Edition owners of the game already own the DLC but cannot access it just yet.

The obscurity around the DLC has continued to bother many players. The little-known rumor is that it will serve as the gateway to the story’s expansion or instigate an utterly new side story.

Todd talked about the game’s roadmap, highlighting various demands from the Game’s community members. He revealed plans to add new advanced city maps, new gameplay, and various difficulty levels into Starfield.

The director definitely omitted some information about the upcoming updates, insisting that there will be additional surprises within the game alongside planned enhancements to the shipbuilding mechanics.

Backtracking on various demands made by Starfield’s game community, one request continued to stand out among the rest. Most players hoped for official mod support. The game could support numerous mods that left players yearning for an official release.

Director Howard sparked hopes among players by alluding to a possible release of a Creator Kit in the foreseen future, urging the players to keep an eye on more updates regarding the issue.

Bethesda Game Studios, responsible for Starfield’s development, has continued to maintain Starfield and release updates every now and then. The RPG game is available for PC, Xbox Series X, and S players.