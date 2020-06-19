Global financial services company Nomura has launched a crypto custody service for institutional investors called Komainu, which means “guardian lion” in Chinese.

Together with a digital asset management company called CoinShares and a hardware wallet firm Ledger, Nomura’s Komainu will provide premium grade crypto custody services that boast highest-quality security features, regulatory compliance, and a standardized decentralized finance platform.

Crypto Custody: Need of the hour

Today, the institutionalization of cryptocurrencies faces numerous technical as well as political issues. Given the recent uptick in digital assets trading popularity, the need for a professional fund security management service couldn’t get higher. Even experts claim that if there is anything that’s holding enterprise-level adoption of cryptocurrencies, it is the lack of first-grade crypto custody services.

In March, South Korea’s largest bank KB Kookmin Bank decided to ride the wave of this demand and applied for a patent for digital assets security management. Similarly, sensing the need for institutional Bitcoin investors, Bitfinex and Koine joined forces last month to launch crypto custodial services.

With Komainu, Nomura, too, plans to address this significant loophole in the cryptocurrency industry. It realized that while there is ample security available for other investment assets such as real estate, stock markets, and bonds, cryptocurrencies still lack this critical aspect of trust and credibility.

Nomura addresses the gap with Komainu

Komainu will thus address this gap in the market and draw the attention of wealthy and affluent investors to cryptocurrencies. With a brand name like Nomura backing its credibility, institutional investors can be assured of the best quality security features and no risks of thefts or hacks.

With a regulatory nod from the U.S. Jersey Financial Services Commission, Komainu crypto custody will support big-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, among many others.

Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger, says that when it comes to catering to the needs of professional or corporate-level clients, compliance and security are the two main aspects that make or break a deal. Komainu bridges this gap by underlining the need for a robust security framework and the credibility of the service provider to support big-scale investors.

Following numerous trials with participating companies over the last few months, Komainu launches today with the assurance that even million-dollars worth digital assets can be safely stored and managed.

