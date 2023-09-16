Fan finds Mortal Kombat 1 Raiden Combo Absolutely Ridiculous, What’s your POV?

TL;DR Breakdown

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated release of Mortal Kombat 1 on September 19, 2023, the fighting game community is abuzz with excitement and, perhaps, a touch of concern. A skilled Raiden player has recently unveiled a potentially game-breaking combo that utilizes the new Kameo assist feature. This revelation has sparked both admiration and apprehension within the Mortal Kombat community.

The unstoppable combo: Raiden and Stryker

In a tweet that has sent shockwaves through the Mortal Kombat fanbase, a Raiden player showcased a jaw-dropping 23-hit combo using Stryker as their Kameo assist. The combo was executed in a practice match against a stationary opponent, resulting in the complete annihilation of the opponent’s life bar. While such impressive combos are nothing new to the Mortal Kombat franchise, the unblockable nature of this particular combination has raised concerns among players.

MY BRAIN HURTS



100% RAIDEN SEQUENCE pic.twitter.com/qrEqCUgMGp — MF$layer (@MFSlayer) September 15, 2023

The Mortal Kombat series has a rich history of combos that require precise timing and skill to execute. These combos have been a cornerstone of competitive play, often separating the casual fighters from the seasoned veterans. However, the newfound potential for unblockable combos, as demonstrated in the Raiden-Stryker pairing, has given rise to debates about game balance and fairness.

Competitive fighting games, like Mortal Kombat, are no strangers to official tournaments and organized events. The concern here is that if unblockable combos become prevalent, they could tilt the scales too far in favor of highly skilled players, potentially creating an imbalance that could affect the integrity of the competitive scene.

While the competitive aspect of Mortal Kombat is a significant draw for many players, the franchise has also garnered a broad fanbase that includes casual gamers. For these casual players, the prospect of facing opponents armed with unblockable combos could be a discouraging experience, leading to a potential loss of interest in the game.

This issue highlights the delicate balance that game developers, in this case, NetherRealm Studios, must strike between catering to the competitive community and ensuring that the game remains accessible and enjoyable for players of all skill levels.

The call for action

As the release of Mortal Kombat 1 approaches, the gaming community is looking to NetherRealm Studios for a response to this newfound combo revelation. While the current consensus acknowledges that part of the combo’s effectiveness is due to it being executed in a training match, concerns remain about its potential impact in competitive play.

Critics and enthusiasts alike have lauded Mortal Kombat 1 for its anticipated excellence, but with the specter of unblockable combos looming, it becomes crucial for the developers to address this issue swiftly to prevent potential backlash from the player base.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to feature cross-platform play, allowing players from different consoles to engage in battles. While this is an exciting prospect, the unblockable combo dilemma must be resolved before cross-platform fights become a reality.

The introduction of crossplay has the potential to create an even more competitive and diverse gaming environment, but it also raises concerns about the disparity in skill levels between players from various platforms. A swift resolution to the unblockable combo issue will be essential to ensure a balanced and enjoyable experience for all players.

Mortal Kombat 1 is poised to make a significant impact when it launches on September 19, 2023, and the gaming community eagerly awaits NetherRealm Studios’ response to the unblockable combo quandary.