Ray Dalio ready to accept Bitcoin

Max Keiser does not think highly of Peter Schiff

Michael Saylor, another crypto convert

Popular broadcast and crypto journalist Max Keiser has heaped praises on American philanthropist and crypto naysayer Ray Dalio for opening up he has been wrong on Bitcoin all this while.

Max Keiser was full of praises for the billionaire after he admitted he would love to be corrected on Bitcoin’s previous claims. Dalio, who used to be a crypto naysayer, has made several anti-crypto comments in the past.

He believed that Bitcoin’s volatility could not make it be a medium of exchange. He always asserted that cryptos fail the purpose of money.

Dalio opened his mind to Bitcoin after the price broke above $18k. Investors like the billionaire Paul Tudor Jones III and Stan Druckenmiller started making huge returns. Dalio had to resolve to do more research about Bitcoin. The philanthropist has come under fire from other crypto naysayers like him for paying attention to Bitcoin.

What Max Keiser thinks about Peter Schiff

Max Keiser does not think highly of Peter Schiff, another crypto naysayer who immediately advised Dalio not to change Bitcoin’s mind.

Schiff said Dalio was not missing anything, and his criticisms are spot on.

Max Keiser disclosed that he had pitched Bitcoin to Schiff when the crypto was $1,000 and $10,000. Keiser concluded by saying Schiff is not very smart and lacks the intelligence to digest new ideas.

Michael Saylor, another crypto convert after Dalio

Before Dalio, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor used to be anti-crypto but has turned bullish on the digital asset.

In 2013, Saylor predicted the death of Bitcoin. The CEO said that the crypto’s days are numbered, and very soon, it would suffer the same faith as online gambling. Back then, BTC traded around $1,200.

#Bitcoin days are numbered. It seems like just a matter of time before it suffers the same fate as online gambling. — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) December 19, 2013

Since then, Saylor never spoke about Bitcoin publicly until he revealed MicroStrategy’s crypto investment. The CEO pulled MicroStrategy to investing in Bitcoin, which he says they will hold onto for the long term.

In-person he also disclosed he has around $240 million in Bitcoin. With Dalio and Saylors crypto u-turn, coupled with Bitcoin price sure recently, the crypto community might gain more new entrants very soon.