Kalshi traders see a 57% chance that at least four states will adopt data center moratoriums in 2026.

America’s data center developers could soon find themselves dealing with construction restrictions across roughly five states, going by the direction of bets on Kalshi.

As of Wednesday, traders were giving four or more states a better than 55% chance of adopting moratoriums before December ends, although the available betting figures do not establish five as the precise expected total.

The contract attracted considerably more confidence after November’s midterms handed Democrats control of Congress and victories in several important governor races.

Traders initially priced the likelihood of those restrictions at nearly 75%. That number eventually came down, but between Sunday, November 22, and Wednesday, it recovered from 52% to 57%.

Democrats turn against data center expansion as tech investors dump shares

Anyone putting money into the Kalshi contract will have to rely on government decisions rather than campaign promises. A politician threatening to stop construction would not necessarily be enough to settle the bet.

New York already has its name on the board. On July 14, the state became the first to temporarily close off certain regulatory approvals needed by developers of hyperscale facilities, with the measure lasting a full year. City and county officials elsewhere in America have independently taken similar steps.

The morning after the midterm results, independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders went online and demanded that Washington put the brakes on the industry across the entire country.

Meanwhile, Wall Street has its own set of problems with artificial intelligence. Doug Clinton, who founded investment firm Intelligent Alpha and runs it as CEO, said on Tuesday, arguing that the sell-off had more to do with investors’ state of mind than company fundamentals.

“I actually think it is difficult to point to some fundamental data point from here that all of a sudden would make investors okay,” Doug said.

Technology shares took another beating Wednesday, with the losses spreading across companies selling chips, developing AI models and renting out computing infrastructure.

Nvidia and Oracle both shed more than 8%.

Anthropic lost 6% of its market value.

Alphabet traded 5.5% lower.

The broader American stock market had already suffered considerable damage heading into Thanksgiving week. By Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were trading 10% below their respective highs, putting both indexes in correction territory. The Nasdaq Composite sank more than 5% after Anthropic’s enormous initial public offering on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs expects AI electricity needs to grow as researchers flag deadly pollution

Whatever happens with state legislation, Goldman Sachs still expects America’s computing industry to require considerably more electricity over the next two years. The brokerage laid out its expectations in research distributed Tuesday, pointing to several developments affecting energy markets:

Facilities entering service during 2028 could add another 52 gigawatts of power capacity.

Competition for available electricity could leave American power markets with increasingly tight supplies.

Greater reliance on gas-fired generation supports the bank’s expectations for higher Henry Hub natural gas prices between 2028 and 2030.

“Year-to-date, data-center power capacity and demand have increased by nearly 30% in the US, contributing to more than one third of US total power demand growth,” Goldman said.

Building additional server farms is only part of what utilities must prepare for.

“We expect growth acceleration in data centers to be driven not only by a higher volume of facilities, but by increasingly larger physical footprints and higher power density,” Goldman said.

The broker recognized that Washington’s newly split government would affect those forecasts. Texas and Georgia, which are both Republican states with significant computing capabilities, saw victories for the Democrats, possibly bringing future events under greater scrutiny by the government.

There is an additional cost to running all those machines that is not reflected in the financial statements of technology firms: early deaths due to air pollution.

A modeling exercise published in Environmental Research Letters attributed an estimated 650 early American deaths in 2023 to emissions produced while generating electricity for computing facilities. The scientists suspect today’s toll could be worse, given how much construction has taken place since their research period.

Living several states away from a server farm does not necessarily spare residents from exposure. Virginia’s interconnected electricity network, for example, allows local facilities to draw supplies from Midwestern generating stations. Burning additional coal and natural gas releases fine particles associated with heart attacks, strokes and pulmonary diseases.

“Even if you don’t think you are affected because there is not a data center near you, think again,” said Noelle Selin, a study coauthor who heads MIT’s Center for Sustainability Science and Strategy.