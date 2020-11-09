JPM report shows that investors have been choosing Bitcoin over gold recently.

JPM report shows that investors have been choosing Bitcoin over gold recently. Bitcoins’ price rise of late can be attributed to the fact that Institutions have been choosing Bitcoin over gold.



A stand out factor for the rise in Bitcoins price over October is that people are using gold less. There is a contrast between Bitcoin’s expansive journey to gold ETFs’ low trajectory.



The graph below shows how Bitcoin is surpassing gold.

The paper suggests that investors who used to focus on gold ETFs are now looking to Bitcoin instead. JP Morgan expects Bitcoin to continue to rise tenfold if it is seen as the new gold.

JPM’s latest report on Bitcoin detailed several factors why the digital currency has seen growth in a month. Large companies are starting to purchase large amounts of BTC, while PayPal’s decision to go crypto is also a factor in Bitcoin’s success.



PayPal has made it easy for people to buy and sell cryptocurrency. According to the JPM paper, the pioneering digital asset manager Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, growth, and Bitcoins are the same.



Grayscale sees a rise in Bitcoin demand because of institutional investors opting for Bitcoin, along with young retail investors. Institutional investors pushing for Bitcoin range from family offices to asset managers and are the most significant factor propelling the coin.