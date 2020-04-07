The IOTA price turned bullish on the 6th of April where it moved across the $0.16800 mark on the price chart. The cryptocurrency traded between the $0.14800 and $0.17000 levels on the price chart for the day.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (6th April)

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency stood above the $0.14800 mark at the beginning of the day while it gradually moved upwards across the price chart. The IOTAUSD pair shot up across the $0.16800 mark right after 06:00 GMT, where it saw a day’s high of $0.16813642 US Dollars and then fell back to the $0.15400 level. The cryptocurrency continued the incline till the end of the day. The IOTA / US Dollar trading pair closed the day with a trading value of $0.16611049 US Dollars.

IOTA: technical indicators

IOTA Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $0.16531980 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $0.16441104.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) saw a low of 11.14 at midday on the 6th of April, which shows that the coin was majorly oversold at that instance. At the time of closing, the RSI stood at the 64.17 mark on the scale for the 6th of April.

Featured Image by Boonmachai Mingkhwun.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.