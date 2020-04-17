The IOTA price line headed across the $0.1580 mark after it saw bulls in the second quarter of the 16th of April. The cryptocurrency had fallen below the $0.1440 mark after the bears came into play on the 15th of April.

1-Day IOTA Price Analysis (16th April)

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

IOTA fell below the $0.1440 level right after it stepped onto the chart for the 16th of April. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s low of $0.14261990 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency gradually moved across the $0.1460 level until after 07:00 GMT, when IOTA experienced a bullish momentum and the coin’s price shot up across the $0.1560 mark, followed by the $0.1580 level. The cryptocurrency retreated to the $0.1560 level shortly after which it continued to incline towards the $0.1600 level until the end of the day. The cryptocurrency closed the day with a trading value of $0.15921271 US Dollars.

IOTA: technical indicators

IOTA Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $0.15879878, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $0.15877466.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved across the level 80.00, at 07:00 GMT. The RSI saw a high of 88.03, which means that the coin was overbought at that time. The RSI closed at 57.15.

Featured Image by janjf93.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.