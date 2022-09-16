logo
In pictures: DOGE and Tesla’s Cyberwhistle

Cyberwhistle
TL;DR Breakdown
  • DOGE and Tesla unveil Cyberwhistle
  • The product sells at 1,000 DOGE
  • Musk reiterates his support for the token

Tesla has teamed up with DOGE to announce the launch of a new Cyberwhistle on the company’s official platform. The product is presently out of stock now, and the company has not intimated plans to restock in the coming weeks. According to the company, the new products were inspired by Cybertruck and designed to have a futuristic look. The announcement also mentioned that the product is limited and is made of stainless.

Tesla is selling the Cyberwhistle at 1,000 DOGE

The announcement also mentioned that the Cyberwhistle was designed with an attachment integrated into its design. This new integration is one of the reasons for its versatility. The sales of the products are said to be finalized, and the company will start to send out the orders in the coming weeks to those that bought them.

The statement from the company also mentioned that all buyers would pay in the supported crypto. The Cyberwhistle is presently capped at around 1,000 DOGE, which is approximately a little bit around $60 in market value. Buyers need not worry about the tax and shipping fees as they are covered under the payment made in DOGE for the innovative product.

Musk reiterates support for DOGE

Tesla also mentioned that it won’t be liable for any inconsistency in purchasing the product. The firm explicitly warns that it only takes payments in DOGE for the products as all payments in any other digital assets will be void. It also warns that buyers who send incorrect amounts will lose their digital assets and not get the product. In order to pay for the goods, the user must maintain a Dogecoin wallet which is then used to process the payment for the Cyberwhistle.

Elon Musk has been vocal about his unwavering support for the digital asset over the last few years. In a statement by the Tesla boss last year, he mentioned that he views Dogecoin as a better payment method than Bitcoin. After the announcement, the company began to accept DOGE for most of its merchandise that had been put up for sale. Musk recently showed his support for the digital asset after a lawsuit worth $258 million was slammed on the asset in its alleged connection to a Ponzi scheme. Elon Musk is also fighting battles as his protracted case with Twitter persists.

