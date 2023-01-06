logo
Frame svg
  • < 1 mins read

Huobi net outflows surpass $60 million in the last 24 hours￼

Huobi net outflows surpass 60 million in the last 24 hours

TL;DR Breakdown

  • A recent report by Nansen revealed that in the last seven days, a staggering $94.2 million has been transferred out of the Huobi exchange.
  • Numerous users are still in doubt about the exchange.

In the last seven days, crypto exchange Huobi had a net outflow of over $94.2 million. Nansen’s analytics report indicated that within just 24 hours alone, roughly 60 million dollars abandoned this platform.

Huobi’s surge in net outflows was due to rumors of staff layoffs and financial instability

Nansen’s report uncovered that a considerable portion of withdrawals was linked to Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and Ether (ETH) from wallets with sizable amounts.

Word quickly spread on Twitter of Huobi’s purported financial insolvency and its subsequent staff layoffs, prompting a massive outflow from the exchange.

A spokesperson from Huobi has declared that the rumors about 40% of its employees being laid off are false. The spokesperson clarified, “the layoff rate is estimated to be 20%, but not yet applied at this moment.” The reported downsizing appears to be a part of Justin Sun’s acquisition and restructuring process for the company.

Investors are still in doubt about Huobi’s future

In response to rumors of the exchange’s financial instability and allegations of staff cuts, Justin Sun strongly asserted that their business is healthy and committed to safeguarding user assets.

Despite Huobi’s vehement disagreement with these rumors, numerous users are still doubtful about the exchange’s future because of Justin Sun’s behavior.

In October 2022, Leon Li handed over his stake in Huobi to a firm connected to Sun. Afterward, many prominent workers at Huobi left abruptly. Allegedly their exits were associated with the corporate restructuring implemented once Sun took ownership.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Damilola Lawrence

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space.

Related News

Hot Stories

Huobi net outflows surpass $60 million in the last 24 hours￼
06 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC takes a bounce back to 16,846 USD as the bullish sentiment reemerges
06 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Sam Bankman-Fried might lose his Robinhood shares to repay FTX debtors
06 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH price overtops $1,265 as bulls fight back
06 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Cardano Price Analysis: Bullish Strength as Price Surges by over 3%
06 January, 2023
< 1 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Huobi net outflows surpass $60 million in the last 24 hours￼
06 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Sam Bankman-Fried might lose his Robinhood shares to repay FTX debtors
06 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Digital Euro and its impact on 2023's market
06 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Uncovering the FUD surrounding Huobi; Should you be worried?
06 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
U.S. authorities to heighten their surveillance of the cryptocurrency industry in 2023￼
05 January, 2023
< 1 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here