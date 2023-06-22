Helium Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is HNT a Good Investment?

Description Contents hide 1 Helium Price Prediction 2023-2032 2 How much is HNT worth? 3 Helium Price Analysis 3.1 Helium price analysis: Will HNT/ USD go up? 3.2 Helium price analysis 1-day chart: HNT/ USD momentum drops 4 Helium Price Prediction 2023 – 2032 4.1 Helium Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan 4.1.1 Helium Price Prediction 2023 4.1.2 … Read more

Helium Price Prediction 2023-2032

Let’s review the Helium cryptocurrency market, long- and short-term investments, and the possible future price destination. Following the situation makes us curious about how Helium will react to market fluctuations and downtimes.

Investing in Helium, you may experience price fluctuations over time. You must be keen on the next Helium price, essential for a profitable investment. We’ll give you detailed Helium price predictions in addition to your research, so you can plan your investments properly, as investments in the early stages pay off. Before we go into the full Helium price predictions, let’s explore more about Helium.

For 2023, the Helium team promises a bright future:

One of the most influential seed funds at the intersection of creative hardware & web3 invited Helium to a vibrant conversation about the future of connectivity. Check out Helium Grant Committee member @tmincey’s interview w/ @pharkmillups, as they discuss Helium’s bright future. https://t.co/yIZKSb3kb1 — Helium🎈 (@helium) January 18, 2023

So, can it be true that Helium has become “one of the most notorious companies in crypto—a kind of weathervane for the industry’s rollercoaster trajectory?” Aside from utility, what counts for price predictions is how the coin catches on with the community. Downtime due to blockchain traffic is a common issue among exchanges and networks. How about other cryptocurrencies? How are they faring?

How much is HNT worth?

Today’s Helium price is $1.28 with a 24-hour trading volume of $727,019. Helium is down 0.03% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #143, with a live market cap of $184 million. It has a circulating supply of 143,934,820 HNT coins and a max. supply of 223,000,000 HNT coins.

Helium Price Analysis

Helium price analysis: Will HNT/ USD go up?

TL; DR Breakdown:

At press time, HNT was down 87.40% in the last 12 months

Helium (HNT) fell by 50% in March 2023 following its delisting on BInance.

HNT’s decline has decelerated over the previous two months.

Helium (HNT) fell from $2.5 to $1.16 in March 2023, shedding over half its value after the Binance exchange delisted the coin. Despite the big blow, exchanges like Gate.io supported the Helium team by facilitating their migration to Solana.

Helium price analysis 1-day chart: HNT/ USD momentum drops

At press time, HNT was down 87.40% in the last 12 months and 11.00% over the previous 30 days. HNT’s decline began in March following the Binance update. Before the fall, the coin had risen 130% from January 2023 to $1.5. HNT recovered in April, reaching $2, and has declined since then.

The MACD indicator shows the coin has had little price momentum for the last two months. The William Alligator trendlines show HNT’s decline decelerated in June, reviving hopes of trading higher.

Helium Price Prediction 2023 – 2032

Helium Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Helium Price Prediction 2023

HNT price prediction 2023 could be a maximum price of $1.66. The minimum price is $1.40, and the average trading price of the coin will be $1.46.

Helium Price Prediction 2024

HNT price prediction for 2024 is a maximum price of $2.48. The coin’s minimum price will be $2.13 and an average price of $2.18.

Helium Price Prediction 2025

HNT price prediction for 2025 is a maximum price of $3.70. The coin’s lowest price will be $3.07, and the average trading price of the coin is $3.17.

Helium Price Prediction 2026

HNT price prediction for 2026 is a maximum of $5.37. The minimum price the coin will have by the end of 2026 will be $4.53, while its average trading price will be $4.66.

Helium Price Prediction 2027

HNT token price prediction for 2027 is a maximum price of $7.74 with a minimum price of $6.74. We also expect the coin’s average trading price to be $6.94.

Helium Price Prediction 2028

HNT coin price prediction 2028 is a maximum price of $11.81. The minimum price of the coin by 2028 will be $10.14; the average trading price is forecasted to be $10.42.

Helium Price Prediction 2029

HNT price prediction 2029 is a maximum price of $17.41 with an average trading price of $15.74. The coin will have the lowest price at $15.33.

Helium Price Prediction 2030

Helium cryptocurrency prediction for 2030 is a maximum price of $26.76; the coin’s lowest price is $21.87. The average trading price of the coin will be $22.66.

Helium Price Prediction 2031

Helium’s price prediction for 2031 is a maximum trading price of $37.81, with an average trading price of $32.60. The minimum price of the coin will be $31.69.

Helium Price Prediction 2032

Helium’s price prediction for 2032 is a maximum trading price of $56.30, with an average trading price of $48.76. The minimum price of the coin will be $47.13.

Helium price prediction by Walletinvestor

Wallet Investor uses Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to forecast HNT prices. The AI indicates ‘s past performance index rating as A+; it adds that HNT would make a bad one-year investment. The expected average price will be $0.0845. The return on investment (ROI) will be -93.46% in 2024. In 2025 the ROI will be -93.66%; in 2025, it will be -96.25%; in 2026, it will be -97.12%. According to the analysis, the HNT price bearish trend continues over the entire period.

Helium price prediction by CryptoPredictions

The site scans a given coin’s exchange rates and other historical market data and uses these data to provide a future HNT price prediction. HNT’s price will rise to $2.235 in December.

Their HNT price forecasts 2024 are $1.540 in January and $2.505 in December.

In 2025, HNT will trade at an average price of $2.577 in January and $3.188 in December. In 2026, it will sell at an average price of $3.235 in January and $3.677 in December.

Helium price prediction by Digital coin price

Helium cryptocurrency has traded sideways for the last month. Its price will go up to $2.78 in December. It will be on a bullish trend from 2023 to 2032; the maximum value of HNT for the entire period will be $2.12. In 2024 it will trade at a mean price of $3.16. It will reach a maximum price of $3.35 and a minimum of $2.76. In 2025, it will trade at a mean price of $4.60. It will reach a maximum price of $4.69 and a minimum of $3.80. In 2030 it will trade at a mean price of $24.66. It will reach a maximum price of $25.14 and a minimum of $24.21.

Helium Price Predictions by Industry Influencers

Mr. Legend Cryptoto Youtube channel’s latest update on HNT suggests that traders should consider accumulating HNT between $0.71 and $1.8 due to the upside gain potential. HNT would earn as much as 7,300% if it were to recover to its all-time high. Compared to Bitcoin, HNT will likely lose 50% of its value against Bitcoin.

Helium Overview

Helium Overview

Helium Price History

Helium entered the trading market in June 2020 with an approximate price of $0.27. By the end of the month, its value had doubled. In the 2021 bull run, HNT rose from $1.4 to its all-time high of $55.22 on November 12, 2021. HNT corrected to $26.03 in December before rising to $41 in January 2022.

In the 2022 crypto winter, HNT started losing value and has not significantly recovered. By December 2022, HNT had dropped to as low as $1.18. At press time, HNT was down 97.67% from its all-time high.

Recent News on Helium

Helium cryptocurrency has recently been in the news due to its migration to the Solana blockchain.

This migration involved issuing HNT, MOBILE, and IOT tokens on the Solana network, enabling users to access the updated Helium Wallet App. During the migration, the Helium layer one blockchain history remained publicly accessible. The HNT team allowed its holders to utilize other wallets within the Solana ecosystem, such as Phantom or Solflare.

However, Helium’s HNT token faced a setback before the migration when Binance announced it would delist the cryptocurrency in March. This news resulted in a decline in the token’s value, reaching its lowest point in two months. Despite the delisting, the migration to Solana proceeded as planned.

4/ The @binance delisting of HNT is unfortunate. Token owners should consider moving to the self-custodial Helium Wallet app or an exchange that has confirmed migration support. More confirmed partners will be announced to the ecosystem in the coming days. https://t.co/2mfZDwhcSt — Helium🎈 (@helium) March 17, 2023

More about the Helium Network

What is Helium?

Helium, also known as Helium Network (HNT), was launched in July 2019. It’s a fast-growing decentralized blockchain that allows peer-to-peer WiFi access to IoT devices using limited internet power demand—for example, tracking electronic bikes and wearables.

Helium blockchain consists of hotspots launched on the market that give the public network coverage and compensates with HNT in return. Unlike the usual WiFi hotspots with little coverage reach and depend on a close distance between gadgets, the Helium token is different.

Some controversy created a setback

Looking back at a mishap in 2022, where Binance said that it would cease trading Helium Network Tokens, or HNT, with multiple trading pairs over the past week, effectively preventing token holders from exchanging HNT for Bitcoin or other tokens. Binance “strongly advised” people to close out their positions, or else it would “conduct an automatic settlement and cancel all pending orders” relating to HNT and its trading pairs on October 12.

With miners’ profits and installations tanking, Nova Labs attempted a second act. After hinting at building a 5G network last year and acquiring hardware companies, Helium announced it would launch a separate mobile network in June, powered by a different hotspot type and a new crypto token called MOBILE. You can see how FOMO reacts to the controversy on Helium delisting.

Helium LongFi protocol for a stable internet access

Helium cryptocurrency provides a better viable alternative to internet access. It doesn’t matter if you’re kilometers away. With the Helium LongFi protocol and the global united network, you’ll have stable internet access. This means that you can connect wirelessly from anywhere in the world. The Helium hotspot uses PoC to confirm a device’s location, as it transfers data and protects the network infrastructure. Subsequently, the operators get rewarded with Helium cryptocurrency. The Helium coin has two primary uses:

For mining benefits: Hotspot operators receive HNTs for providing, validating, and maintaining device data coverage and transfer. The reward is calculated on the volume of data transferred and the quality of coverage.

For generating data credits: The data credits from HNTs can serve as payment for services like data transmission and transaction charges.

Features of the Helium Network

Before Helium’s network performs seamlessly, some components contribute to this flawless performance. Let’s have a look.

Proof-of-Location

This feature is used to successfully interpret a device’s location without any power-draining or expensive satellite installation; the digital currency network uses a wireless high-speed internet service. The devices can accurately and securely represent location, and the blockchain records it.

Proof-of-Coverage

Helium uses the PoC to confirm that a device’s location is accurate and it’s truthfully giving a precise location for the wireless coverage by the hotspot. With the help of the PoC, blockchain and Helium’s network can use the information disbursed to provide evidence beneficial to network users and the network itself.

WHIP

WHIP is a wireless high-speed internet service designed for low-power devices over a large area. It uses chips from different manufacturers with no proprietary technology or required modulation schemes.

Helium’s network consensus protocol

The consensus protocol operates on specific mechanisms. Hotspots operating within Helium’s network specifications and consensus rules have full permission to participate in Helium’s network freely.

Another characteristic is no incentive to leverage factors like cheap energy costs or extra hardware around the exact location.

Thirdly, the protocol should endure Byzantine breakdowns to reach a consensus; some users are honest. Due to this, Helium’s network uses HoneyBadgerBFT.

Also, there should be a high rate of approved transactions per second, and hotspots should lack the censoring ability and should not select or deselect transactions in the block.

Helium Decentralized Wire Network (DWN)

This function supplies wireless internet connection to devices using different independent miners. It indicates which network and WHIP specifications the users on the network follow. Routers pay the various miners for internet coverage. Subsequently, these miners get tokens for network coverage and data transmission to the internet.

How to Buy Helium (HNT)

Go to CoinMarketCap and search for Helium. Tap on the button labeled “Market” near the price chart. In this view, you will see a complete list of places to purchase Helium and the currencies you can use to obtain it.

Under “Pairs” you’ll see the shorthand for Helium, HNT, plus a second currency. The second currency is what you can use to purchase Helium. If you’d like to purchase HNT in U.S. Dollar, look for HNT/USD.

Pick a platform to make your purchase. Different platforms have different levels of security, reliability, and liquidity. Before creating an account, do your research. Binance offers many options. You can easily buy Helium (HNT) with the lowest fees and highest security anywhere Binance is available. HNT is not available on Coinbase.

Conclusion

According to HNT price predictions, despite conflicting projections for the HNT price, there is general agreement that the coin’s value will rise in the long run. So, it can be considered a good investment if you’re looking for long-term profits.

But remember that forecasts are frequently off, so before buying cryptocurrencies, conduct your own research and only invest what you can afford to lose. No matter the predictions, the price of a cryptocurrency might go up and down.

The Helium network is what gives HNT its value. By burning Helium, data credits are created, which are used to pay for utilizing the Helium network. This indicates that Helium becomes rarer and more precious as network use rises.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.