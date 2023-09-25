Google Pixel 8 Camera Specifications and AI Features Revealed

TLDR Google Pixel 8 Camera Upgrades: Manual controls and AI enhancements leaked.

Pixel 8 Features: Highlighting a powerful chipset and superior camera.

Pixel 8 Cameras: Expected to maintain 50MP wide cameras.

The Google Pixel series has a longstanding reputation for its exceptional camera capabilities, and the upcoming release of the Pixel 8 is set to continue this tradition with several exciting AI-enhanced features.

In a recently leaked official promo video, it was revealed that the Pixel 8 will introduce a range of innovative camera functionalities. While some of these features had been previously rumored, others were entirely new and intriguing.

Night Sight Video: The Pixel 8 will introduce Night Sight video, allowing users to capture high-quality footage in low-light conditions. This feature leverages AI to enhance video quality in challenging lighting situations.

Audio Eraser: Another AI-powered addition is the Audio Eraser, which can detect and remove unwanted sounds from captured video footage. This feature promises to improve the audio quality of recorded videos.

Face Mixing for Perfect Photos: One of the standout features demonstrated in the promo video is the ability to take multiple photos of a scene and then mix and match faces from each shot to create the perfect single image. This feature is ideal for group photos where not everyone is looking their best.

Magic Editor for Image Manipulation: The Pixel 8’s Magic Editor allows users to edit images with ease. It can remove objects from the background, move subjects within the image, and even change the sky’s color to create different lighting effects.

Video Boost: Although not extensively explained, Video Boost utilizes AI to produce smoother video footage. While the exact mechanics aren’t detailed, the resulting footage appears brighter and more visually appealing.

Pro Controls: For photography enthusiasts, the Pixel 8 will introduce Pro Controls, offering manual settings modeled after DSLR controls. Users will have control over shutter speed, ISO, and manual focus, allowing for more creative control over their shots.

Additionally, the Pixel 8 is expected to feature several familiar Pixel photography staples, such as Night Sight, Astrophotography, Super Res Zoom, and Real Tone. These features, combined with the new AI-driven enhancements, indicate that the Pixel 8 will heavily emphasize artificial intelligence in its camera capabilities.

In terms of camera specifications, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will feature a 50MP main camera. However, the Pixel 8 Pro will boast superior overall specs with a new 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens, while the Pixel 8 will have an additional 12MP ultrawide lens but no telephoto camera.

With Google’s official event scheduled for October 4, the release of the Pixel 8 is imminent. Alongside the phones, consumers can also anticipate the launch of the Pixel Watch 2, which is expected to come with significant improvements to its internals.

The Google Pixel 8 is set to elevate smartphone photography with its AI-infused camera features, offering users the ability to capture stunning photos and videos in various conditions while also providing advanced manual controls for photography enthusiasts. Its release on October 4 promises to be an exciting moment for tech enthusiasts and photography aficionados alike.