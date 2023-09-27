Blockchain Gaming and Metaverse Report: August 2023 Highlights

TLDR Blockchain gaming sees 6.4% growth in daily users, accounting for 37% of on-chain activity in August.

Animoca Brands and Yuga Labs unite to shape the Web3 frontier with NFT-powered game, Wreck League.

Web3 gaming investments reach $141 million, highlighting growing confidence in the sector’s potential.

Blockchain gaming and the metaverse continue to evolve, with significant developments and trends emerging in August 2023. This report provides key insights into the state of the Web3 gaming world, highlighting notable statistics, partnerships, NFT releases, metaverse dynamics, investments, and more.

Blockchain gaming activity soars

Blockchain gaming maintained its stronghold in the Web3 sector in August 2023, accounting for a substantial 37% of on-chain dapp activity. The daily unique active wallets (UAW) reached an impressive 758,330, marking a 6.4% increase from the previous month. Leading the pack was the WAX blockchain ecosystem, with a staggering 370,723 daily UAW. BNB Chain also saw a 3% increase, averaging 175,805 daily UAW, while Polygon remained stable with around 94,000 UAW. Notably, the SKALE platform experienced a remarkable 157% surge, culminating in 67,756 daily UAW, primarily attributed to the popularity of games like CryptoBlades and 5TARS. The growing interest in esports gaming, exemplified by NFL Rivals, underscores the increasing user engagement in this domain.

Top-performing Web3 games in August

August’s top-performing Web3 games, based on Unique Active Wallets (UAW), showcased a mix of stalwarts and emerging titles. Sweat Economy retained its leading position with over 528,000 monthly UAW, even as it prepared for its U.S. market launch in October. Alien Worlds claimed the runner-up spot with a 7% increase in UAW, with plans to introduce new limited-edition mining tools. Solitaire Blitz was the standout performer, witnessing an astonishing 5,000% surge in UAW towards the end of August. However, some games, like Splinterlands, faced challenges with declining UAW, potentially due to updates aimed at countering bot activity. The rise of gaming platforms like PipeFlare, Play Ember, and Gamifly within the top 10 dapps by UAW highlights the growing appeal of mini-games bundled under one platform.

Animoca Brands and Yuga Labs forge ahead

In a significant move, two industry giants, Animoca Brands and Yuga Labs, announced their collaboration to shape the Web3 gaming landscape. Their joint venture, Wreck League, introduces 2D mech battles with customizable NFT components, including characters from Yuga Labs’ extended universe. Animoca Brands secured $20 million in investments to accelerate Mocaverse, reflecting the positive impact of capital infusion on NFT metrics. Yuga Labs announced the open beta launch of Legends of the Mara, set in the Otherside metaverse, offering engaging gameplay and NFT integration. Despite challenges such as trading volume declines and floor price fluctuations for Yuga Labs NFT collections, both entities demonstrate a strategic focus on sustainable growth in the Web3 gaming arena.

Zynga’s entry into Web3 gaming

Established gaming studios are cautiously entering the Web3 space. Zynga, a prominent player, unveiled its NFT mint for Sugartown, featuring the “Ora collection” of 9,999 unique tokens. Minting commenced in three phases, with a focus on KYC compliance for participants from select countries. Zynga’s approach reflects its interest in both its U.S. roots and the crypto-receptive Southeast Asian market. As these established studios venture into Web3, the community’s reaction becomes pivotal—will they embrace these changes or remain skeptical?

The evolving role of metaverses

While metaverse platforms experienced a decline in trading volumes and land sales in August, there are positive indicators of continued growth. Animoca’s Mocaverse secured $20 million in funding, and The Sandbox is planning a 2024 mobile device version to broaden its user base. The changing utility of metaverses is apparent, as platforms like Decentraland evolve from trading hubs to host a variety of events, reshaping their identities. Success in virtual worlds may no longer solely depend on land sales but on comprehensive engagement and innovation.

$141 million in Web3 gaming investments

August witnessed a significant influx of investments in Web3 gaming and metaverse sectors, totaling $141 million from five notable activities. Investment firms focused on the Web3 gaming sphere contributed 88% of this substantial commitment. a16z Games launched the “Speedrun 2024 Accelerator Program” with a $75 million pledge to support pre-seed startups. Illuminati Capital secured $50 million for early-phase blockchain ventures, aiming to nurture the global Web3 ecosystem and promote decentralized modalities. These investments reflect growing confidence in the sector’s potential.

In August 2023, the Web3 gaming and metaverse sector continued to evolve and demonstrate its promise. Blockchain gaming accounted for a substantial share of on-chain dapp activity, with WAX leading the way. Top-performing games showcased a mix of established titles and emerging challengers, while Animoca Brands and Yuga Labs formed a formidable partnership. Established gaming studios like Zynga cautiously entered the Web3 space, and metaverse platforms faced challenges while continuing to innovate. Significant investments highlighted growing confidence in the Web3 gaming sector’s potential. As the industry navigates these changes, it remains poised for transformative shifts and further growth.