The trailblazing blockchain project Forward Protocol has welcomed a new member to its founding team today. Taranveer Sabharwal, the President of Cambridge Blockchain Society joined the Forward team.

Sabharwal has vast experience in the field of blockchain and DeFi solutions and is one of the brightest minds in the industry. His expertise in blockchain as well as his experience in working with innovative ventures will add great value to Forward Protocol. The project will also host a welcome session with their newest member.

Taranveer Sabharwal will feature on the next #ForwardAfterHours podcast to talk about the potential of Forward Protocol as a web 3.0 blockchain solution and reveal more surprising details. The podcast session will take place on 7th February at 3 PM UTC.

A rising star joins the FORWARD space crew

Sabharwal’s experience in blockchain research stretches beyond his amazing resume. He has been a successful researcher across top institutes in the UK for the past 4 years. When it comes to solving complex problems, he is one of the sharpest minds out there. He was a gold champion in the British Physics Olympiad. He’s also a winner of the Duke of Edinburgh’s award.

Sabharwal has worked on several web 3.0 projects and knows all the secret ingredients behind developing a perfect web 3.0 solution. With his skills and expertise Forward Protocol’s visionary blockchain adoption model will become more innovative and efficient.

What is Forward Protocol?

If you’ve been active on the blockchain and crypto space in 2021, It’s hard to miss all the buzz surrounding Forward Protocol. It’s the most exciting blockchain project to date that aims to make blockchain adoption easier for any industry.

Forward Protocol provides a WordPress-like no-code environment where businesses can easily integrate blockchain tools using simple drag and drop. Forward Protocol will save the massive cost and technical expertise that is traditionally required in blockchain adoption. The Forward platform will provide customizable and ready-to-deploy smart contracts to streamline transactions on the blockchain.

To receive more exciting updates regarding the project, you can be part of the rising FORWARD community by following the project on Twitter or joining their official telegram channel.