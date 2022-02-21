News Flash!

Forward Protocol Co-Founder Karnika E. Yashwant has won the Global Achievers’ Award in recognition of his contribution to nation-building by the prestigious Indian Achievers’ Award Forum, formal awarding to be held virtually on 28 February 2022.

Congratulations on winning the “Global Achievers’ Award, 2021-22”! You really deserved this honour for your Achievement and Contribution in Nation Building. I am sure this will motivate you to further excel in your field and inspire others as well. Harish Chandra, President

Indian Achievers’ Forum and Achievers’ World

All who have worked with and known Mr. KEY find this Award a fitting recognition of an impact entrepreneur dedicated to developing the next billion-dollar start-ups and a primary influencer in blockchain and crypto insider circles.

This Global Achievers’ Award comes at a most opportune time when the blockchain sector is expanding at breakneck speed, and with it comes an increasing number of new ideas that benefit the entire world. The team behind the idea heavily influences the success of any innovation. Forward Protocol illustrates what competent leadership truly entails. In 2018, Karnika E. Yashwant (Mr. KEY) and Mitch Rankin founded Forward Protocol.

Forward Protocol: WordPress for Web 3.0

The Forward Protocol vision, three years in the making, is closer to realization than ever before.

According to a World Economic Forum survey, 10% of global GDP will be stored on blockchain by 2027. The facts validate that adopting blockchain into companies’ architecture can radically change the capital markets industry. However, due to the high barrier to entry in this field, adoption won’t happen overnight.

The recent capital market has brought up several problems, and Forward Protocol (#Forward) was envisioned to address them. As specified in its whitepaper, this innovation lowers entry barriers across verticals via a B2B approach. The enablement reduces friction by linking concepts, businesses, and markets with open-sourced, fully flexible no-code blockchain smart contract solutions within Forward Factory to rapid and seamless blockchain adoption.

The smart contract can be used in any EVM-compatible blockchain, both Layer 1 and 2. The Protocol is an open ecosystem where any developer may contribute to the Smart Contract Template Library. The transaction fees levied on the contracts they create and deploy will benefit the smart contract developers.

Forward Protocol pioneers a new education model based on blockchain that connects the EdTech industry, fostering WordPress for EdTech. #Forward supports 5 core smart contracts that will offer Proof of Value-Delivered, Proof of Value, Distributed Reward & Revenue Sharing, Proof of Ownership, and InitalKnowledgeOffering (IKO).

Forward Protocol for a humanitarian cause

In addition to being an economic model, #Forward has a humanitarian aim. The present educational system has drawbacks, and the list of outspoken critics grows by the day. There’s ample proof that you don’t need to excel in the classroom to succeed in the real world.

Modern-day education is confronted with issues such as a scarcity of resources. In addition, rural and underdeveloped sector children do not have access to the infrastructure or top educators that would enable them to compete at par with their urban counterparts.

Forward Protocol aims to bridge this divide and fill the gap. #Forward enables networks for professionals with no regard for background or experience through a distributed, democratic, and mutually rewarding learning system that incorporates blockchain technology.

#Forward presses on with its goal with no signs of slowing down. A brilliant team ensures the development and implementation of the roadmap like clockwork. But what is a team without its visionaries? One of the co-founders, Mitch Rankin, is a philanthropist, real estate investor, and blockchain investor. Co-founder Karnika E. Yashwant (also known as Mr. KEY) is a blockchain strategist, ICO marketer, and investor.

A man of many hats: Mr. KEY

Happy to have met and spoken with many #Blockchain leaders from around the world, enthuses KEY.

Mr. KEY wears many hats in modern-day economic developments. Forward Protocol can be viewed as the cherry topping on his many achievements. He is also the visionary for prime projects such as Utopian Capital and KEY Difference Media. He has been in the blockchain field since 2012 and has a track record of over 9 years in the blockchain marketing industry.

In 2010, Mr. KEY received India’s “Youngest CEO Award” for starting his first company when he was only 14 years old. He currently serves on the boards of several blockchain projects as either an advisor or founder in the crypto industry. He is based in Dubai, where he may quickly launch another cryptocurrency project.

Mr. Key has shown himself to be a man who will not give up until he reaches his goal. For his unending determination, he won the “Global Achievers Award for 2021-22” by the Indian Achievers’ Forum (IAF) in the virtual event held on 28 February 2022. The Award is recognition for his work of 18 years, culminating with Forward Protocol.

Govt. of India Recognized 80G, 12A compliant

Promoting Achievements Which Inspire Businesses & Communities

IAF has awarded deserving individuals from all areas of life that have made a difference in India’s social, political, and economic standing worldwide. The IAF platform encourages the exchange of ideas and opinions on important issues.

When asked about the team struggles before achieving success, Mr. Key has stated:

Like, in anything, you have different types of difficulties. One has to keep up to date with all the new additions and challenges happening in the space. One has to be on the forefront, stand for what they believe in and set themselves apart. Karnika E. Yahwant, Forward Protocol Co-Founder,

KEY Difference Media Chairman & Managing Director,

Utopian Capital Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chief Investment Officer

His struggles and triumphs in life have inspired the younger generation to face obstacles, overcome problems, and strive to achieve more than they thought possible. His support for blockchain technology could be the KEY that opens access and financial possibilities outside of existing constraints.