Tesla will not find out at the beginning of December whether it can start selling its assisted driving software throughout the European Union.

A spokesperson for the European Commission allegedly told Reuters on Wednesday that government representatives will now get together on December 15, leaving CEO Elon Musk with more regulatory work to get through before his company can bring the technology to customers across the continent.

RDW, the Dutch agency responsible for authorizing vehicles to operate on public roads, told Reuters that December 1 was the original date. The transport ministry in Belgium’s Flanders region had given December 7 as the revised date, but the commission has since provided a different schedule.

Tesla risks losing existing driving permits if European governments vote against it

The matter sits with the Technical Committee for Motor Vehicles, whose members have already gathered twice without putting the American carmaker’s application to a vote.

The Netherlands gave the software its initial clearance back in April, setting off a series of decisions by other European governments that wanted to make it available to their own motorists.

Close to a dozen countries have gone down that road, including Italy, which has more residents than any of the other markets where the rollout has begun.

The significance of the coming meeting for Tesla is that the company may lose markets instead of gaining more. If the decision in Brussels turns out to be unfavorable, then all the permits issued individually by national authorities will be nullified.

First of all, Elon should consider two groups of numbers. Out of the 27 countries which compose the EU, at least 15 need to give their votes for allowing the software to enter their roads. Besides, the population of those countries should be at least 65% of the population of the bloc.

Tesla was forced to adjust its marketing strategy because of complaints by European officials about the old branding. The new name of the product is Tesla Assisted Driving instead of Full Self-Driving.

Drivers do not have to touch the steering wheel while the on-board computer does the turns, regulates the speed of the car, and stops it. They still cannot sit back and relax in the driver’s seat. It is their duty to pay attention to the traffic and take control of the vehicle if needed.

Elon plans bigger driverless cars as Wall Street weighs a Tesla and SpaceX merger

Over in the United States, Elon appeared at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, where he discussed expanding Tesla’s commercial transportation business beyond cars built for individual riders and couples.

He expects the Cybercab, a compact vehicle designed for two occupants without conventional driving controls, to handle the bulk of the mileage accumulated by paying customers.

“If you’ve got a whole family in the car, you still need autonomous vehicles for that, so what we plan to do is have an autonomous version of Model Y that wouldn’t have steering wheels and pedals and would be good for transporting groups of six or seven people,” Elon said.

The Model Ys that Tesla has already deployed for its robotaxi operations have room for just four paying riders. Getting an entire family into one driverless cab remains difficult in America, even with several companies developing vehicles specifically for the ride-hailing business.

Waymo has the Ojai, which offers more interior space than the Jaguar SUVs in its fleet but accommodates four riders. Uber, meanwhile, has chosen Lucid’s Gravity sport utility vehicle for an upcoming driverless service that will accommodate six.

Neither of Elon’s companies had a particularly good Wednesday on Wall Street. SpaceX lost 8% during the morning session, Tesla sank almost 6%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 4% as investors continued dumping stocks tied to artificial intelligence.

Gary Black, managing partner of The Future Fund, took to X to examine what Tesla investors might receive if SpaceX bought the automaker exclusively with shares at a 25% premium.

By Gary’s calculations, financing the purchase that way would require the rocket company to increase its share count by roughly 52%. If the additional stock drives down SpaceX’s market price, the compensation offered to Tesla investors would become worth less.

Neither corporation has publicly confirmed an acquisition or outlined any proposed terms.

Analysts at JPMorgan said Tuesday that a combination could get SpaceX into the S&P 500 sooner, bringing automatic purchases from funds whose portfolios are designed to mirror the benchmark.