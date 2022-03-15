TL;DR Breakdown

Dogecoin price analysis appears to be bearish.

The strongest resistance is present at $0.1362.

DOGE/USD is currently trading at $0.1125.

Following a bearish trend, the Dogecoin price analysis indicates a lot of potential for an upside move. On March 12, 2022, the value of Dogecoin was $0.1150. The price of DOGE/USD has plummeted to $0.1106 due to a large downtrend in the meme cryptocurrency on March 25. Dogecoin has been steadily declining since February 28, when the price was $0.1491. At the time of writing, DOGE is exchanging hands at $0.1121, down by 5.09% in the last 24-hours.

Dogecoin price analysis shows that the meme crypto is trading at $0.1121, down by 5.09% in the last 24-hours. On the 4-hour timeframe, there is a bearish trend line forming with resistance near $0.1162.

The 4-hour Dogecoin price chart indicates that the DOGE bulls are attempting to push the prices towards the $0.1162 resistance zone.

Looking at the 4-hour timeframe, it seems like the Dogecoin price could break the $0.1162 resistance and move upwards.

However, if the bears continue to pressure the prices and manage to push them below the $0.1106 support, then the DOGE/USD pair might fall further down towards the $0.1050 support zone.

DOGE/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46

Dogecoin Price Analysis for 1-day: DOGE moves upwards

Dogecoin price analysis reveals the market’s volatility experiencing a dormant movement with the resistance and support band anchored to their position. The price of the meme cryptocurrency will proceed with volatility. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.1362, which serves as the strongest resistance for DOGE. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.1095, which serves as the strongest support for DOGE.

The DOGE/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bearish movement. It seems that the meme cryptocurrency has been experiencing a solid bearish trend in the last couple of days but is showing signs of a reversal now as the price starts to move upwards.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

Dogecoin price analysis indicates that the meme crypto is trading at $0.1121, which is down by 5.09% in the last 24-hours. On the 4-hour timeframe, there is a bearish trend line forming.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46. The MACD indicator shows that DOGE is in a neutral zone. The Chaikin Money Flow indicator is above the zero line and points to an increase in the buying pressure.

Dogecoin Price Analysis Conclusion

The Dogecoin price analysis suggests that the meme currency is beginning to establish a foothold in the bullish realm, with bulls fiercely fighting to raise the value and remove the bears from the picture. However, as a result of this, bearish dominance may be ended in a few days.

