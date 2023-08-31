Decline of Virtual Influencers Amidst the AI Boom

TL;DR Breakdown

In a landscape where generative artificial intelligence (AI) is taking center stage, the once-hyped trend of virtual influencers seems to be losing traction. The advertising industry has been captivated by the potential of AI, resulting in a flurry of new tools and capabilities. However, virtual influencers, once the talk of the town, have faded from the spotlight, leaving questions about their viability.

Virtual influencers, computer-generated characters on social media platforms, were heralded as a breakthrough in influencer marketing, particularly with the rise of Web3 and the metaverse. Figures like Shudu Gram, FN Meka, and Lil Miquela garnered attention due to their strikingly lifelike appearances. Managed by creative agencies specializing in robotics and AI, these virtual personas were often seen alongside celebrities, promoting products, and engaging with users like real influencers.

Initial hype and expectations

Virtual influencers promised a new dimension to influencer marketing, offering brands more control over campaigns, seamless integration into the metaverse, and endless creative possibilities. Miquela, for instance, secured contracts with renowned brands like Prada, Pacsun, and Calvin Klein. However, their popularity has waned, prompting a reevaluation of their role in the industry.

Shift in focus and challenge

While AI-driven influencer marketing continues evolving, virtual influencers have faced challenges in maintaining relevance. Agencies still pitch virtual influencer-led activations, but clients are less interested in these beyond one-off marketing stunts. Attention has shifted to other emerging technologies, such as chatbots and generative AI applications.

Cautious curiosity surrounding virtual influencers

Despite ongoing curiosity, there appears to be less intent to embrace virtual influencers fully. Advertisers and agencies acknowledge the appeal of these AI-driven figures but remain cautious due to technical nuances and complexities associated with emerging technologies. Conversations around AI’s potential role in marketing remain exploratory rather than definitive.

The authenticity challenge

The pursuit of authenticity is a driving force in influencer marketing. Despite their lifelike appearances, virtual influencers struggle to connect with audiences in the same way human influencers can. They cannot physically interact with products and provide genuine product reviews. As marketers prioritize authentic relationships, virtual influencers face an uphill battle.

Shifting social media landscape

The social media landscape has evolved, with short-form video content gaining prominence. Virtual influencers, often presented as static images, have struggled to keep up with the demand for dynamic video content. The rise of platforms like TikTok has reshaped audience preferences and content consumption habits.

Dimmed hopes in the West

While virtual influencers like Miquela maintain a presence, the trend’s initial fervor has subsided, particularly in Western markets. Similar to social commerce and live shopping trends, the concept has seen success in Asian countries but has yet to gain significant traction in the West.

Potential resurgence and the role of AI

Despite the decline, experts suggest that virtual influencers could experience a resurgence. As AI technology advances, offering faster, cheaper, and more scalable solutions, these virtual personas could find renewed relevance. The emergence of immersive experiences, like the metaverse, could provide a fertile ground for their return.

AI’s continuous evolution

AI’s march forward remains unstoppable. As AI technologies, including CGI and generative AI, improve over time, virtual influencers could be poised for a comeback. The ongoing democratization of AI has the potential to open new avenues for these digital personas to captivate audiences once again.

The allure of virtual influencers has dimmed amidst the AI boom reshaping the industry. While their initial promise sparked interest, challenges related to authenticity, evolving consumer preferences, and the complexities of AI have led to their decline. However, experts believe that a resurgence could be on the horizon as AI technology evolves and offers new creative possibilities for these virtual figures.