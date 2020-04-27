CZ Binance, aka Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has faced different opposition against his Bitcoin stance mostly from supposed rivals, part of Binance being the largest cryptocurrency exchange.

CZ Binance faced more opposition

In a tweet on Monday, CZ Binance narrated that he encountered one of the people whose main objective is to tarnish his Bitcoin bull stance. However, the antagonist couldn’t last long in this role as he quitted the job.

The man in question is a former worker at one of the Chinese digital currency exchanges that consider Binance as a competitor. He was hired to join the wagon in spreading messages that will damage CZ’s reputation as a prominent Bitcoin supporter.

Antagonists usually make use of messages like “When CZ is bullish, Bitcoin will drop.” However, the person met by CZ Binance admitted in an interview with him, saying that he quitted the job a day after he joined the team, according to the tweet.

CZ not giving up easily

Although a lot of people have been allegedly hired to oppose him with such messages on social media, CZ Binance went further to reiterate his bullish stance for Bitcoin to the general Bitcoin community.

In the same tweet, he mentioned that there was never a time he possessed bearish thoughts toward the cryptocurrency. He always had bullish sentiments on Bitcoin every single time. CZ’s belief in Bitcoin led him to make optimistic predictions on the crypto, which also faced several counters.

CZ failed predictions on Bitcoin

CZ’s predictions for Bitcoin could fall in place; hence, it prompted comments, some of which tagged the forecasts as ‘counter signals.’ However, the CEO of Binance addressed the failed predictions saying it was both correct and incorrect. He said:

You can easily find all the downticks and correlate it with my tweets. You can also easily find all upticks and correlate it with my tweets, too.

To further demonstrate his support for Bitcoin, CZ assured during the severe crash of Bitcoin price on March 12, saying he will not allow Bitcoin to fall back to zero dollars, provided he still possesses a penny. However, this statement spurred other concerns and accusations of Bitcoin price manipulation.