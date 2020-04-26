Said to be the most important crypto event, Bitcoin halving is set to hold in 17 days. Enthusiasts alongside crypto gurus are beginning to speculate the impact the event will generally have on Bitcoin value providing answers to Bitcoin after halving, how would it fare?

Another occurrence speculated these analysts are considering is the $484 billion stimulus fund President Trump approve as a reliever to cushion the effects of novel coronavirus for hospitals and businesses.

Considering these two factors (Bitcoin after halving and $484 billion stimulus fund), crypto YouTuber’s are making their predictions as regards Bitcoin’s future price on these two events.

Christopher Jaszczynski foresees hyperinflation.

Christopher Jaszczynski foresees hyperinflation happening soon. The crypto blog host on YouTube explains that the US money supply is going parabolic right now, allowing the dollar to climb to an all-time high. He explains, however, that monetary velocity is at an all-time low as deflation of the USD is imminent.

Jaszczynski explains that as soon as the public begins spending the stimulus money, inflation will set in. Fueled by rising velocity, Jaszczynski says it will only lead to hyperinflation.

WARNING!!! IT IS WORSE THAN I THOUGHT!!! (MUST WATCH!) USD Money Supply = All Time High!! Money Velocity = All Tome Low!! This is a looming CRAZY HYPERINFLATION COCKTAIL!!! Get ready with #Bitcoin & #Gold RIGHT NOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/c4mqBa68kG — MMCrypto (@MMcrypto) April 24, 2020

He also shares a table to explain BTC performance as compared to dollars, gold, S&P 500 since eight years ago. The table reveals that gold, dollars, and the S&P 500 have been plunging almost 100,000%.

The Moon’s Bitcoin after halving forecast

Another crypto YouTuber, ‘The Moon,’ has been reminding his audience about the approaching Bitcoin halving. Analyzing Bitcoin’s value with the Halving (Bitcoin after halving) event and the looming inflation, he explains that after the Quantitative Easing (QE), Bitcoin’s price would surge.

17 days until the #Bitcoin halving!

▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓░ 98% LIKE if you think the price will be above $8,000 in 17 days! — The Moon (@TheMoonCarl) April 25, 2020

He also predicts that in a few years, the crypto would trade between $300,000-$400,000 in line with Tom Draper and Max Keiser’s predictions. After the halving event, ‘The Moon’ foresees BTC trading at $8,000.

Robert Art position on Bitcoin after halving

Robert Art, crypto YouTuber, BTC investor, and XRP posits that the crypto will begin a bull run and get to a point when it would plunge. He is of the school of thought that BTC is an asset correlated with the traditional financial markets.