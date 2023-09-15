Navigating Hyla II: Completing the Scorpion Sting Puzzle

TL;DR Breakdown

In Starfield, players will encounter engaging missions like “Scorpion Sting,” which is relatively easy and part of the Unity mission. To complete this mission, players must navigate to the Hyla System and reach the planet Hyla II. Upon landing, proceed directly to the mission marker. The area will feature impressive ancient ruins, and Sarah will comment on the beauty of the structures. However, be aware that the vicinity is teeming with creatures known as Hunting Ikuradon. These creatures are generally passive, so it’s advisable not to engage with them. Instead, simply walk past them and head towards the mission marker to locate the Scorpion’s Sting on Hyla II.

Preparing for Success

A useful tip for reaching this location is to consider waiting until nighttime if you encounter difficulty reaching the area during the day. This can make it easier to access this specific location in Starfield. Once you arrive at the designated marker, you’ll notice a floating glyph and a beam of light descending from the sky. This sequence of stars on the ground forms the Starfield Scorpion Constellation.

Furthermore, there will be four glyphs surrounding the immediate area. To solve the puzzle and reposition the light beam onto the left side of the stars, players need to interact with each glyph. The objective is to direct the light towards the initial star on the left side of the sequence. Start by moving the leftmost glyph at least three times, then focus on the glyph located at the bottom next to the Starfield. This glyph only needs to be moved once. Once the glyphs are correctly positioned, a ball of glowing light will appear on the star, completing the mission to find the Scorpion Sting on Hyla II in Starfield.

Mastering the Glyph Puzzle

To solve the puzzle, players should start by moving the leftmost glyph at least three times and then focus on the glyph at the bottom, adjacent to the Starfield. This glyph only needs to be moved once. Correctly positioning the glyphs will cause a ball of glowing light to emerge on the star, completing the mission to find the Scorpion Sting on Hyla II in Starfield.

