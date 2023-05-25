Circle unveils EUROC stablecoin on Avalanche

TL;DR Breakdown

In a revolutionary development poised to make transactions swifter and more effective, Circle, the prominent stablecoin issuer, has announced the introduction of Euro Coin (EUROC) on the high-performance Avalanche platform.

This innovative move represents the latest addition to Circle’s multi-chain strategy for the EUROC.

Expanding the scope of EUROC

The launch is set to increase the liquidity of EUROC and present its users with an option to execute transactions in euros, in conjunction with its USD-backed stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC).

Rolled out in the previous year, EUROC is a fully regulated stablecoin, with each token supported by an equivalent quantity of euros, securely held in custody at U.S.-regulated financial institutions.

Joao Reginatto, Circle’s Vice President of Products, emphasized the universal accessibility of the euro that this launch is slated to provide.

As Reginatto articulated, “When we first introduced Euro Coin on Ethereum last year, we wanted anyone with an internet connection to have access to the euro across borders and time zones.”

This ambitious undertaking is set to redefine cross-border financial transactions, making the process more efficient and cost-effective for both developers and end-users.

New possibilities for payments and remittances

Reginatto envisages the launch of EUROC on Avalanche opening up novel possibilities for remittances and payments. In bringing the token to Avalanche, Circle is set to enable a more cost-effective and efficient financial transaction experience for users and developers alike.

The introduction of the stablecoin into Avalanche’s platform was met with enthusiasm from John Nahas, Vice President of Business Development at Ava Labs.

Nahas anticipates positive feedback and substantial usage of EUROC on the Avalanche blockchain. He also foresees this move accelerating the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi), noting that DeFi is evolving into a more multi-currency and cross-border ecosystem.

“The addition of EUROC will speed up adoption to a ‘much larger swath of the world,’” Nahas noted, reflecting on the global implications of this step.

The implementation of EUROC on Avalanche thus marks a significant milestone in the expansion of DeFi and stablecoin ecosystems, delivering faster and more efficient financial services on a global scale.

As DeFi continues to evolve and expand, the inclusion of EUROC on Avalanche is just the beginning of many more exciting developments to come in this rapidly evolving space.

