TL;DR Breakdown

Cardano price prediction appears to be bearish.

The strongest resistant is at $1.7

The strongest support is $1.18

Cardano price prediction for December 14, 2021, reveals that the cryptocurrency has experienced a significant decline in the past few days. The price of Cardano almost reached $1.5 just before crashing again. Cardano seems to be following a bearish trend with its fluctuating support. There is hope that the cryptocurrency will soon recover and attain stability.

ADA/USD 4-hour price prediction: volatility persists amidst bullish trend

Cardano price prediction of 4-hours reveals that the market’s volatility is not experiencing variable change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band rests at $1.4, which is its resistance, and the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band rests at $1.18, which is its support. We can observe that the market trend constantly changes by analyzing the Moving Average curve. The ADA/USD price was going over the arc, which indicated a bullish trend, only to go under the curve after some time, indicating a bearish trend. Currently Cardano market is still in the bearish trend, but the price might go upwards and over the Moving Average curve, pointing towards possible bullish dynamics.

ADA/USD price chart source: Trading view

Cardano price prediction also reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40; this indicates a slight devaluation of the Cardano cryptocurrency. The market being dormant volatile and suggesting a possible bullish trend, the value of assets might rise to stability soon. The bears are coming strong and trying to capture the market.

Cardano price prediction for 1-day: ADA/USD strong resistance at $1.7

Cardano price prediction suggests that the volatility of the market is dormant. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is $1.7, which is its resistance and the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is 1.15, which is the support. The ADA/USD appears to be moving below the Moving Average curve, indicating a bearish movement. The price of Cardano has slipped and crashed very much, all the while maintaining firm support.

ADA/USD 1-hour price chart source: Trading view

By observing the Cardano price prediction, we know that the Relative Strength Index is 33, which indicates a significantly undervalued cryptocurrency. The market being bearish with standstill volatility may mean the price of the assets will further drop, and the Cardano cryptocurrency will be devalued even more. The bears are on the move again.

Cardano Price Prediction Conclusion: bear domination

Summing up the Cardano price prediction for December 14, 2021, we can deduce that the price of Cardano suffered a decline again. On December 12, 2021, the price went as far as $1.45 but soon after that experienced a great fall and landed at $1.2 on December 13, 2021. Cardano suffered another fall on December 14, 2021; the price dropped as far as $1.19. The bulls are dominating the market; the bears might need to develop a foolproof strategy if they want to take the reigns from the bears.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.