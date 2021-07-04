TL;DR Breakdown

Cardano price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as the market has reached $1.45 resistance overnight and currently prepares for another lower move. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to retrace back to the downside early next week and test support at $1.30.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market trades in the green over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has increased by almost 2 percent while Ethereum 3.71 percent. Rest of the crypto market trades with similar slightly bullish results.

Cardano price movement in the last 24 hours

ADA moved in a range of $1.38 $1.44, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. 24-hour trading volume has decreased by 20 percent and stands at around $1.84 billion. The total market capitalization totals $45.65 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 5th place.

ADA/USD 4-hour chart – ADA tests $1.45 resistance

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Cardano price moving to $1.45 resistance and preparing to retrace lower again as bulls are exhausted.

The overall Cardano price action trades within a strong bearish momentum over the past weeks. From the last major swing high, around $1.90, Cardano retraced by more than 45 percent until low was found around the $1 mark.

However, over the last two weeks, Cardano started moving higher again, with several higher highs and lows set along the way to the $1.40 mark, where strong resistance was found. From there, ADA/USD moved sideways earlier this week until bulls built up momentum to push ADA higher again.

Yesterday the $1.40 resistance was breached, and a slightly higher high was set around $1.45. Overall this means that the Cardano price action has lost bullish momentum again, and we can expect another move lower next week.

The $1.30 support will likely prevent further downside initially, and much depends on how Cardano will reach from there. If further downside below $1.30 is seen, we can expect a much serious medium-term swing lower again over the rest of the month.

Cardano Price Analysis: Conclusion

Cardano price analysis is bearish for the upcoming 24 hours as a slightly higher high was set earlier today, and bears prepare to take over control again. This price action development should lead to another retracement later today back towards the $1.30 support.

